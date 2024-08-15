OK Magazine
All Good Here! Miranda Lambert Loved Up With Husband Brendan McLoughlin During Italian Vacation After Dancing Scandal: Photos

Photo of Brendan McLoughlin and Miranda Lambert.
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin haven't lost their spark!

Aug. 15 2024, Published 12:26 p.m. ET

Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, are having a romantic European summer!

While the couple started the season with a bit of scandal after the former police officer was caught dancing with other women at his wife's bar, the pair seem to have since put their problems aside, as they looked more loved up than ever during a recent trip to Italy.

miranda lambert husband brendan mcloughlin italian vacation photos
Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, recently vacationed in Italy.

Lambert, 40, took to Instagram with highlights from their trip across the pond, alongside the caption: "Until next time Italy! 🇮🇹🍕🍝💚🍷Thank you for your beauty, history, art, wine, gelato, sweetest people and the memories."

The first photo included in the series of snaps was a glowing selfie of the lovers, who tied the knot in 2019 just three months after meeting on the set of Good Morning America.

miranda lambert husband brendan mcloughlin italian vacation photos
The lovebirds were all smiles during their European getaway.

Both Lambert and McLoughlin, 32, were also all smiles while posing in front of a stunning Italian landscape and onboard a small boat.

The "Wranglers" singer additionally captured a cute photo of McLoughlin cheesing across the table from his wife during a pizza date.

miranda lambert husband brendan mcloughlin italian vacation photos
Brendan McLoughlin was seen dancing with other women at his wife Miranda Lambert's bar in Nashville back in June.

While all appears good in Lambert and McLoughlin's five-year marriage, their relationship was put to the test after videos surfaced of the retired NYPD officer hugging and dancing with other women at the end of June, as OK! previously reported.

"There’s absolutely no way that Miranda is staying quiet about Brendan’s flirty videos that are circulating on social media," a source spilled at the time, claiming McLoughlin most likely got "an earful" from the "Mama's Broken Heart" hitmaker about his behavior.

The insider explained: "She loves Brendan and takes their marriage seriously, so I know she’s upset [about] this. Brendan has a cheating past that she’s very well aware of, which is why they discussed it at length before they were married."

The confidante noted how McLoughlin "hugging on women and letting them get handsy" was even more "embarrassing" for the country sensation because "it happened at her bar and everyone in town is talking about it."

miranda lambert husband brendan mcloughlin italian vacation photos
Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin got married in January 2019, just three months after meeting.

"I’m not sure who the women are, but if Miranda was with him I’m sure he wouldn’t be acting that way," the source alleged. "It’s inappropriate, disrespectful and Miranda deserves better. I’m sure Brendan is in the dog house, and rightfully so. He definitely crossed the line."

Lambert and McLoughlin never addressed the matter publicly but seemed to confirm they were moving past the situation after the "Drunk" singer shared a snap of the two on July 3.

