Tenn-ex-see! Miranda Lambert Takes Nashville By Storm Weeks After Ex Blake Shelton's Steamy Performance
Tenn-ex-see!
Shortly after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made headlines for their steamy performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry earlier this month, it seems the country crooner’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, is taking the southern city by storm.
On Thursday, September 29, Lambert revealed that she had added yet another finishing touch to her new restaurant, Casa Rosa, sharing a video of a custom new neon sign being installed outside of the Tex-Mex joint, which opened its doors to country music fans and foodies alike back in May.
“Shining like the spokes on a brand new El Dorado,” she wrote alongside the clip, which has since garnered more than 20,000 likes in its first few hours on the site, referencing the lyrics to her hit single “Geraldine.” “Neon looks good on you @casarosanashville!!”
MIRANDA LAMBERT ADMITS HUSBAND BRENDAN MCLOUGHLIN GIVES HER 'NOTES' ABOUT HER SHOWS: 'HE CAN BE HARSH SOMETIMES'
Yet it seems Lambert isn’t the only one who has recently made their mark on Nashville. Earlier in September, Shelton, the “Gunpowder & Lead” singer’s former husband, garnered attention after hitting the stage at the legendary Grand Ole Opry venue, where he surprised the audience with a duet featuring his new flame, No Doubt’s Stefani.
LUCKY IN LOVE! GWEN STEFANI CAN'T KEEP HER EYES OFF BLAKE SHELTON DURING COUPLE'S PERFORMANCE
"a perfect night at the @opry," the Hollaback Girl” singer captioned a post shared on September 12, depicting her and her husband amid the special evening. "i'm so honored to have performed on such a legendary stage plus @blakeshelton is the perfect duet partner."
"thx for having us nashville," she concluded.
And it seems this sweet sentiment was embodied in more than just her words — according to onlookers, Stefani seemingly couldn’t keep her eyes off of her man, gazing lovingly at him throughout his set.
Lambert and Shelton were married in 2011 before calling it quits in 2015. Following their split, Shelton got together with Stefani, his The Voice co-star, later that year. The pair ultimately tied the knot in 2021.