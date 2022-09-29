Tenn-ex-see! Miranda Lambert Takes Nashville By Storm Weeks After Ex Blake Shelton's Steamy Performance

Tenn-ex-see!

Shortly after Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani made headlines for their steamy performance at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry earlier this month, it seems the country crooner’s ex-wife, Miranda Lambert, is taking the southern city by storm.

On Thursday, September 29, Lambert revealed that she had added yet another finishing touch to her new restaurant, Casa Rosa, sharing a video of a custom new neon sign being installed outside of the Tex-Mex joint, which opened its doors to country music fans and foodies alike back in May.