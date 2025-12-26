or
'Miserable' Melania Trump's 'Dismissive' Interaction Toward Husband Donald Goes Viral During Christmas Eve Event: 'She Looks Repulsed'

Source: MEGA;The White House/YouTube

Melania Trump appeared 'dismissive' toward Donald Trump during a Christmas Eve call with children.

Dec. 26 2025, Published 10:34 a.m. ET

Melania Trump appeared to be completely unbothered — even "dismissive" — toward her husband, Donald Trump, during a Christmas Eve event.

On December 24, the couple took part in North American Aerospace Defense Command (NORAD)’s long-standing tradition of answering phone calls from children across the country. For 70 years, NORAD volunteers have tracked Santa Claus as he travels around the globe and helps children learn his whereabouts. The tradition began in 1955 after a department store misprint led a young child to call a Colorado military command center asking for Santa’s location.

image of Melania Trump appeared 'dismissive' during a Christmas Eve call with her husband.
Source: The White House/YouTube

Melania Trump appeared 'dismissive' during a Christmas Eve call with her husband.

During the call session, Donald praised his wife. “How are you doing, first lady? Oh, look at you! Is this the greatest first lady? People love our first lady, right honey?” he said, to which she simply replied, “Yeah.”

Source: @Acyn/X
Donald continued: “Look at her, how elegant our first lady is. Look at you.”

But Melania cut him off, turning her attention back to the incoming calls.

image of The couple joined NORAD’s annual tradition of talking to kids about Santa.
Source: The White House/YouTube

The couple joined NORAD’s annual tradition of talking to kids about Santa.

Of course, people quickly noticed her demeanor.

“Her acting is just slightly better than Erika Kirk, she's miserable there,” one person commented, referring to Charlie Kirk's widow who has been involved in a lot of appearances as of late.

Another added, “Lol, 'elegance' is subjective, but I think she just low-key shaded him with that dismissive laugh and swift exit.”

“Look at Melania's body language? She looks repulsed,” a third user said.

“That moment was awkward in a very telling way. He’s trying to play it up, fishing for a reaction, and she just cuts straight through it like, 'Are we done here?' No smile, no performance, just moving on,” another wrote.

As OK! previously reported, insiders suggest the couple’s relationship is hanging by a thread.

“They clearly do not inhabit a marriage as we define marriage. They live separate lives. They are separated. The marriage is crumbling,” biographer Michael Wolff said.

image of Melania Trump looked 'repulsed' by her husband, people claimed.
Source: MEGA

Melania Trump looked 'repulsed' by her husband, people claimed.

Donald and Melania tied the knot in 2005, marking 20 years of marriage earlier this year. This is Donald’s third marriage; he was previously wed to Ivana Trump (1977–1992) and Marla Maples (1993–1999).

Reports of tension first surfaced in 2017, when Melania was seen swatting Donald’s hand away during a trip to Israel. More recently, she repeated the gesture during Halloween activities in October.

It’s also believed the couple does not share a bed at the White House. CNN correspondent Katie Bennett reported that Donald stays in the master bedroom while Melania uses a room on the third floor.

image of Stephanie Winston Wolkoff believes Melania and Donald's marriage is 'transactional.'
Source: MEGA

Stephanie Winston Wolkoff believes Melania and Donald's marriage is 'transactional.'

Melania’s former senior advisor and best friend Stephanie Winston Wolkoff has called the first lady Donald’s trophy wife, suggesting their marriage benefits them both.

“I do believe it’s a transactional marriage,” Stephanie said. “Donald got arm candy […] and Melania got two dynamic decades [as a model].”

