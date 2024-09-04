Donald Trump Praises 'Beautiful' Brittany Mahomes 'for So Strongly Defending Me' After Instagram Drama
Donald Trump praised Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany Mahomes, for seemingly defending him ahead of the 2024 election.
"I want to thank beautiful Brittany Mahomes for so strongly defending me, and the fact that MAGA is the greatest and most powerful Political Movement in the History of our now Failing Country," Trump wrote on Truth Social after the blonde beauty, 29, seemed to back Donald, 78, via her Instagram activity.
"With Crime and Illegal Immigration totally out of control, INFLATION Ravaging all Americans, and a World that is laughing at the stupidity of our hapless "leaders," it is nice to see someone who loves our Country, and wants to save it from DOOM. What a great couple - See you both at the Super Bowl!" he continued.
As OK! previously reported, Brittany first showed her support toward Donald on August 13 when she liked his Instagram post that outlined the "2024 GOP platform."
Brittany then seemed to hit back at haters who came after her.
"I mean honestly, To be a hater as an adult, you have to have some deep rooted issues you refuse to heal from childhood," she wrote. "There's no reason your brain is fully developed and you hate to see others doing well."
The mom-of-two, who is pregnant with baby No. 3, then added another cryptic message. "Contrary to the tone of the world today….you can disagree with someone, and still love them. You can have differing views, and still be kind," she wrote on August 26. "Read that again!"
Though it is likely Brittany will vote red come November, she responded to the hearsay during a podcast interview.
"I think the main thing he always told me is like, ‘Stop caring about what people think, especially the people that don’t even know you,’" she said. "And so I think social media used to get me a lot, and now it’s just like honestly I don’t give a f--- about what people have to say about me anymore, and I think he has helped me get to that point where I’m strong in who I am, I’m confident in who I am, and I’m confident in mine and his relationship — and I’m confident in our life. So, why does what other people say have to matter at all?"