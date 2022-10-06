Calling Them Out! Miss USA Contestants Insist No One Had A 'Fair Chance' To Win 'Rigged' Pageant
Miss Texas R'Bonney Gabriel was crowned winner of the 2022 Miss USA pageant, the first Filipina American to earn the title, but other contestants are declaring the famed beauty contest was "rigged."
The rumors were fueled by Miss Montana Heather Lee O'Keefe, who took to social media to claim it appeared that no one else competing was given a "fair chance" to take home the crown.
"Most of the Miss USA contestants feel very strongly that there was favoritism towards Miss Texas USA and we have the receipts to prove it," O’Keefe said in a recent TikTok video, making sure to note in another clip, "[It's] nothing against her personally. Our frustrations are all against the organization."
FORMER MISS USA CHESLIE KRYST REFLECTED ON 'RUNNING OUT OF TIME' IN CRYPTIC ESSAY NEARLY ONE YEAR BEFORE TRAGICALLY FALLING TO HER DEATH
Among other suspicious details, O'Keefe explained that Gabriel didn't appear surprised to hear that she had won the world famous beauty pageant. The other contestants were also seemingly neither shocked nor supportive of the win. Immediately after her name was announced, all 50 of the contestants left the stage.
O'Keefe later shared a video of the women leaving the stage, captioning the clip, "Quite possibly the only Miss USA in history to have her entire class walk off stage immediately after she was crowned."
ADAM LEVINE & BEHATI PRINSLOO APPEAR STRONGER THAN EVER AS MAROON 5 FRONTMAN PERFORMS FIRST SHOW SINCE CHEATING SCANDAL
Former Miss USA participant Jasmine Jones also noticed that something didn't seem right about the reaction to Gabriel's win.
"Not one of them stays onstage to congratulate her or to run and hug her," Jones said in her own series of TikTok videos that has since garnered millions of views and hundreds of comments. "In my 10 years of pageantry, I’ve never seen contestants walk off the stage and not congratulate the girl that’s won.
O'Keefe also pointed out that Gabriel appeared to already have indulged in her Miss USA prize less than 24 hours after taking home the crown. The winner was guaranteed a sponsored NIZUC Spa vacation and complimentary services at MIA Plastic surgery. Miss Texas shared a picture at the spa, which she claimed was from 9 weeks prior, possibly implying the mini-vaca had been scheduled before she was announced winner.
"@MissUSA was crowned less than 24 hours ago, yet she already got her sponsored vacation to @NIZUCResort?" O'Keefe wrote in her own Instagram Story. "Are you kidding me? I was giving y’all the benefit of the doubt, but this is just embarrassing at this point."
The Miss USA organization has yet to comment.