Spilled Milk! Fans Are Going Wild After Kylie Jenner Lactates Through Her Shirt In Latest TikTok
Kylie Jenner seemed unfazed by her leaking breast milk during a recent TikTok video on Tuesday, September 13.
"Oo! Looks like I'm lactating," announced the mother-of-two as she pointed out the wet stain on her shirt.
The Keeping up with the Kardashians alum has still been breastfeeding her 7-month-old son, who she has yet to announce the name of. Jenner shares her son and 4-year-old daughter Stormi Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott.
The hilarious malfunction received a better reaction than the last post Jenner filmed from inside her car.
"So last time I did a TikTok in the car, it seemed to piss some people off," said the 25-year-old in reference to previous claims of her trying to appear more "normal" than the billionaire she is.
"I think some people thought it was fake and I really don't drive myself which is just silly," she continued from inside her luxury vehicle.
After receiving loads of backlash and negative claims of the Kylie Cosmetics founder allegedly posting fake content as a way to promote her products, Jenner clapped back with an even better solution for her haters.
"So, I was thinking we can start a series called Kylie in the Kar," announced The Kardashians star.
The viral video continued as Jenner began applying her new red matte lip crayon from the Kris Collection launching Wednesday, September 14.
As Jenner applied "But As Her Manager," she explained how the mother-daughter collaboration introduced three unique shades options and a formula with a "pretty divine design."
Toward the end of the video, Jenner once again brought up the accidental breast milk leakage, as she announced she was then going to "go maybe change [her] shirt now."
Fans blew up the viral video with compliments of how iconic Jenner was for transforming hate and backlash into an entire new series.
"I love how people hated on her for talking in the car and now she made it a whole series slay Kylie," commented a supporter.
"We love a humble Kween in her Kar🔥," said one user.
"Okay so I’m here for the perfect response series 😂😂😍," stated another.