Watch: Mitch McConnell, 81, Struggles to Speak and Stares Off Into the Distance Once Again During Scary Press Conference Moment
Mitch McConnell had yet another concerning incident on Wednesday, August 30.
While fielding questions from reporters, he was asked about the idea of running for reelection in 2026, but he didn't originally hear the person, prompting him to ask the journalist to repeat his words.
After hearing the inquiry, the 81-year-old gave a smile and a chuckle, replying, "Oh, god. That's a ...."
He then began to look off in the distance, prompting a female aide to approach him and ask, "Did you hear the question, senator? Running for election in 2026?"
While still staring off, he replied "yes," but continued to look away and not elaborate.
"Sorry, all, we're going to need a minute," the aide told reporters.
A male aide then came over and said a few things to McConnell, who seemed to then signal he was OK.
Afterwards, his spokesperson claimed, "Leader McConnell felt momentarily lightheaded and paused during his press conference today." They added he was dehydrated but now "feels fine," and "as a prudential measure, the leader will be consulting a physician prior to his next event."
This is the second time the scary occurrence happened this year, as in July, he suddenly froze during a press conference and didn't speak for around 30 seconds.
Senator John Barrasso went up to him and allegedly asked, "Hey Mitch, anything else you want to say? Or should we just go back to your office? Do you want to say anything else to the press?"
The Republican was escorted away but later returned to finish the Q&A.
"Could you address what happened here at the start of the press conference and was it related to your injury from earlier this year where you suffered a concussion?" someone asked, referring to a fall that resulted in a rib fracture and concussion.
"I'm fine," he responded.
"You're fine? You're fully able to do your job?" asked a reporter, to which he said, "Yeah."