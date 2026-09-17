Mitch McConnell's Wife Sparks Confusion by Deleting and Resharing Post Without Mentioning His Health Woes: 'Bizarre'
Sept. 17 2026, Published 5:31 p.m. ET
Former U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao sparked widespread curiosity after sharing, deleting and then resharing a social media post just as her husband, Sen. Mitch McConnell, returned to Capitol Hill after a 92-day public absence.
Breaking her long public silence, Chao posted a message on her X account celebrating the opening night of Come From Away at Ford's Theatre.
She linked to a New York Times article titled, “The Most Enduring Piece of 9/11 Art? A Musical Set in Canada,” and wrote, “Don’t miss this wonderful tale of kindness, compassion and hope. @wecomefromaway #NeverForget #911Rememberance #ComeFromAway.”
Observers found the timing and content unusual because the post completely ignored her husband’s high-profile, three-month medical absence and sudden reemergence in Washington, D.C.
Critics pointed out that it was "bizarre" for Chao, 73, to share an identical repost an hour and a half later.
One person assumed she initially deleted the post "because she knows no matter what she says she will be attacked. Better to just not speak."
"They're all mental, I must say," a third person commented online.
Inside Mitch McConnell's Health Woes
Observers pointed out the morbid irony of Chao posting that she was attending a play at Ford’s Theatre — the historic site of Abraham Lincoln's 1865 assassination — while she limited comments and tried to project an image of normalcy.
Sen. McConnell had not been seen casting a floor vote since mid-June. He was rushed to the hospital on June 14 after a severe fall at home left him briefly unconscious. He subsequently contracted mild pneumonia during his recovery.
On Monday, September 14, the 84-year-old Kentucky senator arrived at the Capitol in a wheelchair to cast a vote. He appeared visibly thinner and frailer, noting that the lingering effects of childhood polio complicated his ongoing rehabilitation.
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As McConnell returned to legislative duties, Chao remained out of the public eye.
Media reports highlighted that she had previously faced scrutiny for traveling to China on a pre-planned trip just two days before McConnell’s initial hospitalization, staying there for several days while he received emergency treatment.
Chao defended her decision to stay overseas, saying the Senator's health "did not warrant an immediate return to the U.S.”
Mitch McConnell's Family Has Stayed Silent
Chao’s representatives have not publicly commented on her whereabouts or the reasoning behind the deleted and reshared post.
In July, amid rampant public speculation and a lack of transparent medical updates from the senator's office, McConnell's eldest daughter, Porter — a progressive political activist — completely deactivated her highly active X account.
She has refused to comment publicly or answer media inquiries about her father’s condition.