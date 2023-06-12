Mitchell Tenpenny Reveals How He and Wife Meghan Patrick Make Time for Date Night With Busy Careers: 'It's Very Important'

Mitchell Tenpenny is constantly on the road or in the studio, which is why he is adamant on scheduling time together with his wife, Meghan Patrick, who is also a country singer.

"If we're at home, we'll do a date night. We'll hang out and set aside time for us. It's very important to do that, but you also need to set aside time for your friends. She's an artist, too, and we're always traveling, so we're like two ships passing in the night," the 33-year-old exclusively tells OK! while talking about Prevacid, an over-the-counter medication that is used to treat frequent heartburn. "But when we get the time, we try to take advantage of it. We'll go out to dinner or chill at home and watch a movie, hang with our dogs, spend some quality time together."