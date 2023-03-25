Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Let Loose At SZA's Concert For Fun 'Date Night': Photos

In May 2022, the Candy lead admitted it was her husband who puts in the effort to make sure they keep the spark alive.

"I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," she told a reporter. "You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together."