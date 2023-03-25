Justin Timberlake & Jessica Biel Let Loose At SZA's Concert For Fun 'Date Night': Photos
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel traded in dinner and a movie for a SZA concert!
On Thursday, March 23, the dad-of-two revealed via Instagram Stories that he and his wife were in the crowd at the star's Inglewood, Calif., performance.
After uploading a picture of their tickets, which he captioned "date night," the *NSYNC alum, 42, filmed himself and the actress as they belted out the words and danced along.
For the fun night out, the brunette beauty, 41, rocked a black jacket, white jeans, black beanie and a pair of white loafers, while JT donned a navy baseball cap, blue blazer, black pants and black shoes.
In May 2022, the Candy lead admitted it was her husband who puts in the effort to make sure they keep the spark alive.
"I'll have to give Justin the credit in this moment, for this one thing that he always says to me: 'We might be married, but we have to keep dating,' and it's so true," she told a reporter. "You just have to keep making time for each other and you have to keep making each other a priority. And do the things that you love together."
Biel admitted doing so is "not always easy ... but those touch point moments make all the hard times palatable."
The mom-of-two hasn't ever sugarcoated their relationship, noting things aren't always smooth sailing. "I sometimes feel like 10 years has just flown by in the blink of an eye and other times I feel like, ‘Oh my gosh, 10 years, that’s a really substantial amount of someone’s life," she explained on their anniversary. "We’ve had our ups and down like everybody and I’m just really proud of it and I’m still the happiest and loving my life."
The pair appeared to hit a rough patch in 2019 when the "Mirrors" crooner was caught holding hands with Palmer costar Alisha Wainwright. Timberlake denied cheating on his spouse, but admitted he drank too much and "displayed a strong lapse in judgement."
"I should have known better. This is not the example I want to set for my son," he said at the time. "I apologize to my amazing wife and family for putting them through such an embarrassing situation, and I am focused on being the best husband and father I can be. This was not that."