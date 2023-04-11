Chrissy Teigen Shows Skin For Sultry Date Night In Italy With John Legend: Photos
Though Chrissy Teigen and John Legend brought along their three children for a trip to Italy, the couple still managed to carve out some alone time while overseas!
On Monday, April 10, the model uploaded a few pics from the pair's night out together, with the mom-of-three donning a black lace bra, black sequined and sheer skirt and a black blazer.
The Cravings cookbook author, 37, paired the sexy look with a messy updo hairstyle.
Legend, 44, also went for a monochromatic ensemble, rocking a long black peacoat, black slacks and a black button-down shirt that featured white polka dots.
"😍😍😍😍😍 i love a date night," the EGOT winner commented on her post.
Before the family-of-five boarded their flight last week, Teigen admitted she was nervous to travel with their tots — the duo share daughters Esti, almost 4 months, and Luna, 6, as well as son Miles, 4 — but after they landed, she confessed on social media, "I was the only one to cry! scary turbulence makes my heart stop."
The rest of their trip was filled with fine dining, a visit to the farm and much more, though they endured a bit of trouble when their bus broke down while traveling around the country.
Teigen also noted during their vacay that taking care of their youngest has been a lot of trial and error so far.
"We always joke that Esti is different from Luna and Miles in the way that you really have to do a few extremely specific things with her to get her to calm down or sleep," the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit star explained on Instagram, where she posted a video of herself cradling the baby.
"She likes an aggressive rock where your back has to hit the couch repeatedly, a butt pat, a shh shh sound, a bounce between rocks, her body flat against your chest, one arm up and one arm back and some sort of clothing to grab," she said. "Those things all together at once are her recipe for sleep. I think it’s because I rode a jerky camel uphill for too long when I was early pregnant."