Model Claudia Schiffer, 56, Shows Off Bikini Body During Greece Vacation: Photos

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Claudia Schiffer is soaking up the last memories of summer. The legendary supermodel, 56, shared a series of photos from her August vacation in Greece, showing off her toned figure in a white floral bikini while enjoying time on a boat and swimming in the crystal-clear Mediterranean water.

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Claudia Schiffer Shows Off Her Bikini Body

View this post on Instagram Source: @CLAUDIASCHIFFER/INSTAGRAM Claudia Schiffer modeled a white floral bikini as she relaxed aboard a boat surrounded by Greece's crystal-clear water.

Schiffer modeled a white two-piece covered in a delicate floral print as she relaxed during the picturesque getaway. The German model accessorized her swimsuit with sunglasses and a large woven sun hat while lounging aboard the boat with Greece's bright blue water providing the perfect backdrop.

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Claudia Schiffer Takes a Dip in the Mediterranean

Source: @CLAUDIASCHIFFER/INSTAGRAM The supermodel took a dip in the Mediterranean while soaking up the sunshine during her picturesque getaway.

Schiffer didn't spend her entire vacation relaxing on the boat. One of the idyllic photos showed the fashion icon floating on her back in the clear water while wearing white-framed sunglasses. She kept her Instagram caption simple, writing, "August in Greece," alongside a Greek flag emoji.

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Claudia Schiffer Celebrated Her 56th Birthday in August

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Source: @CLAUDIASCHIFFER/INSTAGRAM Claudia Schiffer celebrated her 56th birthday in August while enjoying another memorable summer in Greece.

The vacation came during a celebratory month for Schiffer, who turned 56 on August 25. The former Chanel muse also shared swimsuit photos from Greece around her birthday, giving her followers another glimpse at how she spent the milestone occasion.

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Claudia Schiffer Has a Long History With Greece

Source: @CLAUDIASCHIFFER/INSTAGRAM Greece has become a favorite vacation destination for Claudia Schiffer, who has visited the country several times over the years.

Greece has become something of a favorite vacation destination for the '90s fashion icon. Schiffer has returned to the country multiple times over the years, sharing photos of its coastline and picturesque scenery with her millions of social media followers. In 2025, she also celebrated a birthday in Greece before later visiting Messinia and Koroni.

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Claudia Schiffer Remains a Fashion Icon

Source: MEGA More than three decades after becoming one of the world's most recognizable supermodels, Claudia Schiffer remains a fashion icon.