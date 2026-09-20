Model Claudia Schiffer, 56, Shows Off Bikini Body During Greece Vacation: Photos
Sept. 20 2026, Published 6:18 a.m. ET
Claudia Schiffer is soaking up the last memories of summer.
The legendary supermodel, 56, shared a series of photos from her August vacation in Greece, showing off her toned figure in a white floral bikini while enjoying time on a boat and swimming in the crystal-clear Mediterranean water.
Claudia Schiffer Shows Off Her Bikini Body
Schiffer modeled a white two-piece covered in a delicate floral print as she relaxed during the picturesque getaway.
The German model accessorized her swimsuit with sunglasses and a large woven sun hat while lounging aboard the boat with Greece's bright blue water providing the perfect backdrop.
Claudia Schiffer Takes a Dip in the Mediterranean
Schiffer didn't spend her entire vacation relaxing on the boat.
One of the idyllic photos showed the fashion icon floating on her back in the clear water while wearing white-framed sunglasses. She kept her Instagram caption simple, writing, "August in Greece," alongside a Greek flag emoji.
Claudia Schiffer Celebrated Her 56th Birthday in August
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The vacation came during a celebratory month for Schiffer, who turned 56 on August 25.
The former Chanel muse also shared swimsuit photos from Greece around her birthday, giving her followers another glimpse at how she spent the milestone occasion.
Claudia Schiffer Has a Long History With Greece
Greece has become something of a favorite vacation destination for the '90s fashion icon.
Schiffer has returned to the country multiple times over the years, sharing photos of its coastline and picturesque scenery with her millions of social media followers. In 2025, she also celebrated a birthday in Greece before later visiting Messinia and Koroni.
Claudia Schiffer Remains a Fashion Icon
Schiffer rose to international fame during the supermodel era of the 1990s alongside fellow runway legends including Naomi Campbell, Cindy Crawford and Linda Evangelista.
Her decades-long career has included countless magazine covers and major campaigns, while her work with Chanel and the late Karl Lagerfeld helped cement her status as one of the era's most recognizable models.
Schiffer has continued working in fashion while also embracing life away from the runway. She has been married to filmmaker Matthew Vaughn since 2002, and the couple shares three children: son Casper and daughters Clementine and Cosima.
More than three decades after becoming a household name, Schiffer still occasionally gives fans glimpses into her life, including plenty of inevitable vacation photos.