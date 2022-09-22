Did Monica Lewinsky Vote For Hillary Clinton After She Had An Affair With Her Husband Bill? Kathy Griffin Reveals The Truth!

Despite the ups and downs, it seems like the brunette beauty is doing better than ever.

"If I had been asked five years ago, there would have been a part of me that needed something — that still wanted something. Not any kind of relationship, but a sense of closure or maybe understanding, and I feel incredibly grateful not to need any of that," she said.

"As we all came to see, it wasn't just about losing a job but about the power to be believed, the power to be inoculated from the press, the power to have others smear someone's reputation in all the ways that work, the power to understand consequences having held many important jobs, where this was my first out of college," she added.