Morgan Wade Pauses Concert to Pray for Pal Teddi Mellencamp Amid Her Scary Health Battle
Kyle Richards’ friend Morgan Wade paused her concert on February 18 to show support for Teddi Mellencamp.
Wade took time in between songs to speak about her “good friend Teddi,” asking people to “say a prayer” for her when they left the show.
“I went to visit her a little bit ago,” Wade continued. “She — I’m guessing about a week ago — went in and had to have emergency surgery on her brain to remove some tumors. So, she would be here tonight.” When a fan suggested they do a prayer now, Morgan agreed, as long as the crowd was good with that.
“Dear Lord, we just ask that you just reach down and touch Teddi and take care of her,” Wade prayed alongside the crowd. “Bring her through this. Keep her strong. She’s an amazing individual, a loving mom. So we pray for her, to watch over and guide her.” The country singer went on to note Mellencamp “still roasted her” while she was in the hospital. “She reached her hand out, and I’m very awkward — I’m a very awkward person,” she stated. “Some of you in VIP might have realized that. And I touched her hand and.. I was like, ‘love you.’ And she was like, ‘This is still very awkward. I like that.’ Thank you.”
Mellencamp shared with fans she was rushed to the hospital on February 11. “For the last several weeks, I’ve been dealing with severe and debilitating headaches,” Mellencamp shared on Instagram. “Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization.” Mellencamp received a CT scan and MRI in which "multiple tumors" were found on her brain that doctors deemed had been “growing for at least six months.”
“Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” the “Two Ts In A Pod” podcaster explained at the time. “The remaining smaller tumors will be dealt with via radiation at a later date.”
In the wake of her health crisis, her estranged husband, Edwin Arroyave, rushed to be by her side.
He shared some news on February 13 on his Instagram Story, writing, “So many people asking for updates. All I will say right now is surgery went well. That said, I’ve never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She’s finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love.”
Aside from Arroyave, Richards and Wade were seen by Mellencamp’s bedside.