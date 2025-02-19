Morgan Wade Pauses Concert to Pray for Pal Teddi Mellencamp Amid Her Scary Health Battle

Wade took time in between songs to speak about her “good friend Teddi,” asking people to “say a prayer” for her when they left the show.

“I went to visit her a little bit ago,” Wade continued. “She — I’m guessing about a week ago — went in and had to have emergency surgery on her brain to remove some tumors. So, she would be here tonight.” When a fan suggested they do a prayer now, Morgan agreed, as long as the crowd was good with that.