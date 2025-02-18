or
Teddi Mellencamp Is 'Beyond Grateful for the Outpouring of Love While She Continues to Recover,' Says Her Ex Edwin Arroyave

Source: MEGA

Edwin Arroyave said his ex Teddi Mellencamp is 'grateful' for the support during her brain tumor recovery.

Feb. 18 2025, Published 8:36 a.m. ET

Edwin Arroyave is standing by his ex-wife’s side amid her intense health battle.

The reality star’s former husband took to Instagram on Monday, February 17, to share his appreciation for the overwhelming support Teddi Mellencamp has received following her recent brain tumor surgery.

Source: @edwinarroyaveofficial/Instagram
“Our family is thankful to everybody for your continued prayers and well wishes. Teddi is beyond grateful for the outpouring of love while she continues to recover,” he wrote.

His message comes just days after he shared with fans how the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum is doing post-surgery.

“So many people asking for updates. All I will say right now is surgery went well,” Arroyave wrote on his Instagram Story on Thursday, February 13.

Source: MEGA

Edwin Arroyave shared an update on Teddi Mellencamp's recovery following her brain tumor surgery.

“That said, I’ve never seen @teddimellencamp in so much pain. She’s finally getting some needed rest. I know she is so grateful for the outpouring of love,” he added.

As OK! previously reported, Mellencamp was hospitalized on February 11 after weeks of suffering from “severe and debilitating headaches.”

“Yesterday, the pain was unbearable and required hospitalization,” Mellencamp shared on Instagram.

Source: MEGA

Teddi Mellencamp had a brain tumor operation.

A CT scan and MRI revealed “multiple tumors” on her brain that had been “growing for at least six months,” according to doctors.

Two of the tumors will be surgically removed today,” she explained at the time, adding that the smaller ones would be treated with radiation down the line.

Source: MEGA

The entrepreneur and his kids visited Teddi Mellencamp in the hospital.

Mellencamp and Arroyave have been making headlines since late 2024 after the Bravo star filed for divorce on November 2. Rumors swirled that her alleged affair with horse trainer Simon Schroeder played a role in the split.

Despite their ongoing divorce, Arroyave has been a constant source of support — so much so, he visited her in the hospital with their kids — son Cruz and daughters Dove and Slate. Close friends Kyle Richards and Morgan Wade also stopped by before her procedure.

Arroyave even posted a heartfelt clip from Mellencamp’s hospital room, showing their children gathered around her. At one point, he pointed to an armchair and told them, “That’s my bed for the night.”

Later, he shared an emotional prayer alongside a photo of himself sitting beside Mellencamp in her hospital bed.

Source: MEGA

The couple split in 2024.

“Jeremiah 17:14: Heal me, O Lord, and I shall be healed; save me, and I shall be saved, for you are my praise,” he wrote. “Lord, I lift up @teddimellencamp to You. You are the Great Healer, and I ask for Your healing touch upon her body. Restore her strength, renew her spirit, and let her feel Your comforting presence. Grant her peace, hope and full recovery. In Jesus’ name, Amen.”

