8 of Morgan Wallen's Biggest Controversies: Arrests, Racial Slur Incident and More
May 23, 2020: Morgan Wallen Was Arrested During a Night Out at Kid Rock's Bar
Morgan Wallen's string of controversies started in May 2020. At the time, he was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct after getting kicked out of Kid Rock's Big A-- Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse.
The Tennessean cited police, who confirmed that Wallen kicked glass items before getting involved in verbal fights.
"I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other," he wrote on X after the incident. "We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected."
Wallen continued, "Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y'all."
The charges were later dropped.
October 2020: The Country Singer Sparked Controversy for Breaking COVID-19 Protocols
Wallen got in trouble again a few months after his arrest, as a video showed him drinking and making out with women at Alabama bars. The public criticized the "Thought You Should Know" singer as he broke the COVID-19 protocols before his scheduled debut on Saturday Night Live.
Three days later, SNL officially removed him from the lineup. Wallen then released a video apologizing for his actions.
"I got a call from the show letting me know that I will no longer be able to play and that's because of COVID protocols, which I understand," he said. "My actions this past weekend were pretty short-sighted and they have obviously affected my long-term goals and my dreams."
October 7, 2020: He Dropped Out of a Festival
Two days before his scheduled headlining performance at the Rome River Jam in Georgia, Wallen surprised everyone when he canceled his appearance. Lee Brice replaced him in the line-up.
December 2020: Morgan Wallen Made Fun of His COVID-19 Protocols' Violations
Wallen made it to the SNL set two months after the NBC executives axed him. However, he found himself in hot water when he poked fun at his behavior.
"I am you from the future and I came here to stop you from partying tonight," Jason Bateman's character said. "Trust me somebody's gonna post a video of you ignoring COVID protocols, the whole internet's gonna freak out ... Once people hear about the party, you're in big trouble man, you're gonna get kicked off Saturday Night Live."
"Well I don't want to screw up an opportunity like that or let my fans down. I guess I'll leave the party then," Wallen's character responded.
February 2021: Big Loud Records Suspended Morgan Wallen's Recording Contract Following His Racial Slur
Following the release of his second studio album, Dangerous: The Double Album, Big Loud Records issued a statement in February 2021 announcing the suspension of Wallen's recording contract after he was recorded shouting a racial slur.
TMZ published the video in question, where the 31-year-old country singer used the N-word following a night out in Nashville.
"I'm embarrassed and sorry," Wallen said after the issue. "I used an unacceptable and inappropriate racial slur that I wish I could take back. There are no excuses to use this type of language, ever. I want to sincerely apologize for using the word. I promise to do better."
William Morris Endeavour, Wallen's agency, also dropped him.
CMT took a stand against Wallen's behavior and announced the removal of his appearances from the network.
"After learning of Morgan Wallen's racial slur late last night, we are in the process of removing his appearances from all our platforms," said CMT. "We do not tolerate or condone words and actions that are in direct opposition to our core values that celebrate diversity, equity & inclusion."
Apple Music, Spotify, SiriusXM and iHeartRadio pulled his music from the platforms and the air.
July 2021: Morgan Wallen Revealed His Rehab Trip
Morgan revealed during his appearance on Good Morning America that he checked into a rehab facility in San Diego for 30 days following the controversy.
"(I was) just trying to figure it out," he told host Michael Strahan. "'Why am I going this way? Do I have an alcohol problem? Do I have a deeper issue?'"
April 2023: He Attracted Criticism for Canceling His Show Minutes Before His Appearance
Wallen left fans shocked and infuriated when he canceled his appearance at the Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Miss., moments before his set. The last-minute cancelation message was flashed on the stage's big screen.
"Ladies and gentlemen, unfortunately, Morgan has lost his voice and is unable to perform tonight," the message read. "Therefore, tonight's show has been canceled. Please make your way safely to the stadium exits. Refunds for tonight's event will be available at point of purchase."
Wallen penned an apology statement and posted it on Instagram.
One of the attendees, however, filed a federal lawsuit for breach of contract and negligence against Wallen.
April 2024: Morgan Wallen Was Arrested After Chair-Throwing Incident
Wallen's latest legal run-in happened when he threw a chair from a sixth-story rooftop bar in Nashville. Local news reports said two police officers were standing outside and only a few feet away from where the chair fell.
His lawyer, Worrick Robinson, confirmed Wallen was arrested for reckless endangerment and disorderly conduct and that he was "cooperating fully with authorities."