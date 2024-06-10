8 of Morgan Wallen's Biggest Controversies: Arrests, Racial Slur Incident and More

Morgan Wallen's string of controversies started in May 2020. At the time, he was arrested and charged with public intoxication and disorderly conduct after getting kicked out of Kid Rock's Big A-- Honky Tonk Rock N' Roll Steakhouse.

The Tennessean cited police, who confirmed that Wallen kicked glass items before getting involved in verbal fights.

"I went out downtown last night with a few old friends. After a couple bar stops, we were horse-playing with each other," he wrote on X after the incident. "We didn't mean any harm, and we want to say sorry to any bar staff or anyone that was affected."

Wallen continued, "Thank you to the local authorities for being so professional and doing their job with class. Love y'all."

The charges were later dropped.