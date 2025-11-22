or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Awards Show
PHOTOS

Blacklisted! 8 Stars Who Have Been Banned From Awards Shows

stars who have been banned from awards shows
Source: MEGA

From Harvey Weinstein to Will Smith, several celebrities have faced award show bans stemming from scandals and controversies.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Nov. 22 2025, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Bill Cosby

bill cosby
Source: MEGA

Bill Cosby was slapped with bans and award revocations amid his sexual assault case.

Bill Cosby's sexual assault conviction led the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences to cut ties with him "in accordance with the organization's Standards of Conduct."

"The Board continues to encourage ethical standards that require members to uphold the Academy's values of respect for human dignity," the statement added.

Weeks later, a spokesperson for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts announced the Board of Trustees' decision to rescind two of Cosby's achievement awards: the 1998 Kennedy Center Honors and the 2009 Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.

The representative added, "The Honors and Mark Twain Prize are given to artists who, through their lifetime of work, have left an indelible impact on American culture. As a result of Mr. Cosby's recent criminal conviction, the Board concluded that his actions have overshadowed the very career accomplishments these distinctions from the Kennedy Center intend to recognize."

The Cosby Show star was released from prison in 2021 after a court overturned his conviction.

Harvey Weinstein

harvey weinstein
Source: MEGA

Harvey Weinstein was also banned from parties following his scandal.

From being a prominent figure at the Academy Awards, Harvey Weinstein fell from grace after multiple sexual harassment and rape allegations against him became public in 2017.

The Academy expelled the disgraced film producer after previously calling his conduct "repugnant, abhorrent, and antithetical to the high standards of the Academy and the creative community it represents."

He was immediately dismissed following a Board of Governors meeting, making him the second member to be ousted from the group.

The statement continued, "We do so not simply to separate ourselves from someone who does not merit the respect of his colleagues but also to send a message that the era of willful ignorance and shameful complicity in sexually predatory behavior and workplace harassment in our industry is over. What's at issue here is a deeply troubling problem that has no place in our society."

He was also "banned for life" from Vanity Fair's highly coveted Oscars party.

Kanye West

kanye west
Source: MEGA

Kanye West announced his autism diagnosis in February.

A representative for Kanye West confirmed the rapper was banned from performing at the Grammy Awards 2022 due to his "concerning online behavior."

Sources told The Blast the "Jesus Is King" hitmaker received a phone call before his scheduled appearance, informing him he had been pulled from the lineup.

Morgan Wallen

morgan wallen
Source: MEGA

Morgan Wallen ditched the ACM Awards in May.

In 2021, Morgan Wallen met his fate when awards shows, including the Academy of Country Music Awards and the CMA Awards, banned him from attending after a video that showed him using a racial slur surfaced.

Sarah Trahern, CEO of the Country Music Association, said the organization excluded the country singer from attending or performing despite his nomination.

"This is the first time in the history of the CMA, to my knowledge, anyone has ever been disqualified for conduct. Honoring him as an individual this year is not right, and he will not be allowed on the red carpet, on our stage, or be celebrated in any way," she added in a statement.

Noel Clarke

noel clarke
Source: MEGA

Noel Clarke dropped BAFTA from the lawsuit.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Awards suspended Noel Clarke's outstanding contribution award and his membership "until further notice" amid groping, harassment and bullying accusations.

The Adulthood actor filed a libel case against The Guardian for publishing the 2021 articles that claimed he used his power in the industry to harass and prey on women. A judge dismissed his claim in August, explaining that the judgment found the content to be "substantially true."

Initially, the case also named BAFTA and several individuals as defendants, but he dropped them from the legal battle, except The Guardian, in September 2022.

"I did that because they just, essentially, they reacted to the article," he explained his decision. "The article is the cause of everything. Everything that happened in my life, in my career, in my world, everything, it stems from the article so for me there was no point in going after everyone else when actually that was the main source."

Richard Gere

richard gere
Source: MEGA

Richard Gere's ban was lifted in 2013.

Richard Gere was banned from the Oscars for 20 years after his appearance at the 1993 ceremony.

During the 65th Oscars, the American Gigolo actor was presenting the award for Best Art Direction when he decided to ignore the script on the teleprompter. He lambasted the "horrendous, horrendous human-rights situation" in Tibet and called out Chinese Communist Party leader Deng Xiaoping, prompting the Academy to hand him a 20-year ban.

Gere was invited to present again when the ban was lifted in 2013.

Roman Polanski

roman polanski
Source: MEGA

Roman Polanski was expelled at the same time as Bill Cosby.

Director Roman Polanski was debarred by the Academy at the same time as Cosby following his rape conviction.

He sued the organization in 2019 over his expulsion. However, he lost a bid to be reinstated as a member the following year.

Will Smith

will smith
Source: MEGA

Will Smith smacked Chris Rock in the face during the 2022 ceremony.

During the 2022 ceremony, attendees and fans witnessed the "slap heard around the world" when Will Smith smacked Chris Rock over a G.I. Jane joke aimed at Jada Pinkett Smith.

"Keep my wife's name out your f------ mouth!" he yelled after slapping the presenter.

Weeks later, the Academy's Board of Governors handed a 10-year ban against the Men in Black actor.

"Mr. Smith shall not be permitted to attend any Academy events or programs, in person or virtually, including but not limited to the Academy Awards," the letter read. "This action we are taking today in response to Will Smith's behavior is a step toward a larger goal of protecting the safety of our performers and guests, and restoring trust in the Academy. We also hope this can begin a time of healing and restoration for all involved and impacted."

The father-of-three responded, "I accept and respect the Academy's decision."

