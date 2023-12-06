Morgan Wallen Admits He Put Himself in a Bad Spot by Using Racial Slur: 'There's No Excuse'
Morgan Wallen confessed he isn't interested in making excuses for his use of a racial slur while sitting down for his first interview in two years.
The incident initially went public through a viral video captured by his neighbor while the country singer claims he was in the middle of a "72 hour bender" back in 2021.
The 30-year-old faced understandable backlash for his behavior and subsequently stepped back from the spotlight for some time, but now, he's opening up on his experience during that time.
"There’s no excuse. I’ve never made an excuse. I never will make an excuse," the "Last Night" artist told a news outlet. "I’ve talked to a lot of people, heard stories [about] things that I would have never thought about because I wasn’t the one going through it."
Despite saying there were no excuses for his behavior, Wallen still defended himself, insisting he was "never that guy that people were portraying me to be."
"So there was a little bit of like, 'D---, I’m kind of actually mad about this a little bit because I know I shouldn’t have said this, but I’m really not that guy,'" he continued. "I put myself in just such a sh-- spot, you know? Like, 'You really messed up here, guy.'"
Following the release of the video, Wallen accepted offers from members of the Nashville NAACP, the Black Music Action Coalition (BMAC) and BeBe Winans to educate himself and "try to be better" in the future.
"If I was that guy, then I wouldn’t have cared," he added. "I wouldn’t have apologized. I wouldn’t have done any of that if I really was that guy that people were saying about me.”
Noting the situation taught him "how much my words matter," he said who he used to be is "definitely not the same person I am now."
As OK! previously reported, Wallen issued a full apology in a lengthy Instagram video that he shared in February 2021.
"I’ve decided to go off the grid for a little while and get used to making good decisions," he explained. "Who knows if I’ll be able to live down all the mistakes I’ve made, but I’m certainly going to try. I’m going to spend some time taking back control of … living healthy and being proud of my actions."
"I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me. But for today, please don’t," he said. "I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership of this and I fully accept any penalties I’m facing."
"The timing of my return is solely upon me and the work I put in," he continued. "I still have a lot of really good people in my corner trying to help me and I appreciate you more than you know. This entire situation is ugly right now, but I’ll keep searching for ways to become the example instead of being made one."
Wallen spoke with Billboard about his past behavior.