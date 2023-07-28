Country Controversy: 5 Southern Singers at the Face of Scandal This Year
Southern stars or scandalous stars?
Between Jason Aldean’s controversial song lyrics, Morgan Wallen’s cancelled tour, Miranda Lambert’s rude remarks, Jimmie Allen’s sexual assault allegations and Zach Bryan’s confusing romantic timeline — the world of country music is a mess!
Keep scrolling to stay up to date with all of the latest controversies in country music.
Jason Aldean
Aldean was ripped apart by critics over his allegedly offensive song lyrics that seemingly hinted at the idea that a small town would be able to "take care" of certain situations by themselves.
Social media users labeled him a racist and accused Aldean of being pro-lynching.
"Cuss out a cop, spit in his face / Stomp on the flag and light it up / Yeah, ya think you're tough, well, try that in a small town," the lyrics read in part. "See how far ya make it down the road / Around here, we take care of our own / You cross that line, it won't take long."
Miranda Lambert
Lambert was slammed for being extremely sassy to fans taking a selfie during her July 15 concert in Las Vegas.
"These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song. It’s pissing me off a little bit," the "Drunk" singer said after stopping the show. "I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country d--- music."
Jimmie Allen
Back in May, Allen was sued for abuse and sexual assault by his former manager, who has chosen to remain unidentified for legal reasons.
She accused the "Best Shot" crooner of raping her and repeatedly subjecting her to sexual abuse and harassment over the span of 18 months.
Allen denied the claims, alleging that the sexual relationship was consensual.
Morgan Wallen
Wallen left fans outraged after he canceled his concert in Oxford, Miss., on Sunday, April 23, mere minutes before he was set to step out onto the stage.
One month later, he postponed six weeks of his tour to the following calendar year in order to go on "vocal rest."
Zach Bryan
On Thursday, July 27, Brianna LaPaglia confirmed she’d been "hanging out" with Bryan for roughly the last "three weeks" after she had social media users in an uproar over their ongoing romance.
Bryan is currently under fire for the suspicious timeline of the "Something in the Orange" singer’s confirmation of his split from his ex-girlfriend Deb Peifer on Wednesday, May 31, and when he actually started spending time with the "Plan Bri Uncut" podcaster — whom Bryan brought out on stage during his concert at the end of June.