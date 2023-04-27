'Morning Joe' Host Joe Scarborough Declares Ron DeSantis Has 'Damaged Himself' Prior to 2024 Election: 'Everything He's Doing is Wrong'
Morning Joe host Joe Scarborough had a lot to say about Ron DeSantis' campaign tactics.
Over the past few months, Donald Trump has constantly attacked his rival DeSantis, but the TV star doesn't think the latter will come out on top.
“I don’t think we’re going to see Ron DeSantis against Biden if this continues the way it is," he said on the morning show.
“It seems that DeSantis is just — everything he’s doing is wrong,” he continued. “It’s hard to imagine how anyone could botch the advantages that he had a month or two ago.”
Scarborough said that DeSantis made himself "look stupid" by fighting with Disney over control of its Florida resort.
“And yet Ron DeSantis plows forward with a six-week abortion ban that even scares top Republican donors,” Scarborough said. “He’s really damaged himself.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump, 76, is beside himself that DeSantis is potentially running for president.
So much so, he's gone on to call him nicknames via social media.
"Florida has the Sun & the Ocean, and was GREAT long before I put Ron there," Trump wrote on his social media page. "The semi-elite 'No Growthers' are considering sending Ron to the great Walter Reed Medical Center for an emergency personality transplant. His poll numbers are crashing!"
For his part, DeSantis critiqued Trump for listening to Dr. Anthony Fauci amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
"A leader must have the confidence to stand all alone if need be," he said at the Utah GOP Convention on Saturday, April 22. "And so for us, as I got into office, COVID presented that situation for us because we were in a situation – the third-largest state in the country – one of the highest percentage of elderly, economy based on tourism, which we needed to travel to continue."
"So, this situation was an existential threat to our state, but I made the judgment. Leaders take the bull by the horns and make the decisions for themselves. They don't subcontract out their leadership to health bureaucrats like Dr. Fauci," he continued.