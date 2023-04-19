Donald Trump Declares Rival Ron DeSantis Is Being 'Absolutely Destroyed By Disney': 'His Plan Fizzled'

Disney blocked DeSantis' efforts to take over the district by signing a development deal earlier this year.

On Monday, April 17, the governor claimed he may build a prison on the Disney property.

“Come to think of it, what should we do with this land?” the potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate said during a news conference. “Maybe create a state park. Maybe try to do more amusement parks. Someone even said, like, maybe you need another state prison. Who knows? I just think that the possibilities are endless.”