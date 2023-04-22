OK Magazine
Donald Trump Refuses To Consider Rival Ron DeSantis As His Potential Running Mate: 'I Believe In Loyalty'

By:

Apr. 22 2023, Published 3:30 p.m. ET

Donald Trump confirmed he is no longer considering asking Ron DeSantis to be his running mate if he earns the Republican bid for presidential nominee in the upcoming 2024 election.

During an appearance on "Full Send" podcast on Thursday, April 20, the 76-year-old tore apart the Florida governor for his lack of "loyalty" and allegedly "crashing" political career.

donald trump slammed asking supporters want half eaten pizza
The topic arose after host Aaron Steinberg asked Trump if he believed other members of the Republican party campaigning for president would be his "biggest competition" over the next year.

"Yeah, but they're really fading fast. I mean, it's fading very, very quickly," he replied, before taking aim at his would-be political rival. "You have a guy from Florida, Ron DeSantis, who I got in with my endorsement. He was at three points. He was nothing, he was not going to win. He was going to lose and I endorsed him."

ron desantis
"He was dead politically. I endorsed him and saved him ... When I endorsed him he went like a rocket ship," he bragged to the podcast hosts. "I should call him rocket man, but now he's rocket man that's crashing."

"When you help somebody, I believe in loyalty," he continued. "You just don't do what he did."

Steinberg then pressed him on whether or not he would consider him as a running mate, but Trump quickly shot the idea down.

"I don't see it," he responded. "We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party."

trump
This is far from the first time Trump has slammed the 44-year-old — who has yet to announce whether or not he will be campaigning for the presidential bid.

The controversial former president has spent the last few months referring to him by mocking nicknames, from "Ron DeSantimonious" to "Meatball Ron."

The embattled businessman also discouraged him against running in the upcoming election in a post shared to his Truth Social platform earlier this month.

"Ron DeSantis is a young man who is not doing well against me in the polls, to put it mildly," he wrote at the time. "I believe that if he decides to run for President, which will only hurt and somewhat divide the Republican Party, he will lose the cherished and massive MAGA vote, and never be able to successfully run for office again."

