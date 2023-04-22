Donald Trump Refuses To Consider Rival Ron DeSantis As His Potential Running Mate: 'I Believe In Loyalty'

"He was dead politically. I endorsed him and saved him ... When I endorsed him he went like a rocket ship," he bragged to the podcast hosts. "I should call him rocket man, but now he's rocket man that's crashing."

"When you help somebody, I believe in loyalty," he continued. "You just don't do what he did."

Steinberg then pressed him on whether or not he would consider him as a running mate, but Trump quickly shot the idea down.

"I don't see it," he responded. "We have a lot of great people in the Republican Party."