Donald Trump Declares Rival Ron DeSantis Needs An 'Emergency Personality Transplant' As Feud Ramps Up
Donald Trump is continuing to take jabs at his rival Ron DeSantis. On Sunday, April 23, the former president, 76, claimed some of the donors and PACs supporting DeSantis are abandoning him due to his poll numbers.
"Florida has the Sun & the Ocean, and was GREAT long before I put Ron there," Trump wrote on his social media page. "The semi-elite 'No Growthers' are considering sending Ron to the great Walter Reed Medical Center for an emergency personality transplant. His poll numbers are crashing!"
Meanwhile, the Florida governor, 44, criticized Trump over Dr. Anthony Fauci's role during the COVID-19 pandemic while at a Republican event.
"A leader must have the confidence to stand all alone if need be," he said at the Utah GOP Convention on Saturday, April 22. "And so for us, as I got into office, COVID presented that situation for us because we were in a situation – the third-largest state in the country – one of the highest percentage of elderly, economy based on tourism, which we needed to travel to continue."
"So, this situation was an existential threat to our state, but I made the judgment. Leaders take the bull by the horns and make the decisions for themselves. They don't subcontract out their leadership to health bureaucrats like Dr. Fauci," he continued.
As OK! previously reported, the former reality star has been feuding with DeSantis over the past few months, even though the latter has yet to officially announce he's running for president.
During an appearance on the "Full Send" podcast on April 20, Trump called out DeSantis for going behind his back.
"You have a guy from Florida, Ron DeSantis, who I got in with my endorsement. He was at three points. He was nothing, he was not going to win. He was going to lose and I endorsed him," he said.
"He was dead politically. I endorsed him and saved him ... When I endorsed him he went like a rocket ship," he continued. "I should call him rocket man, but now he's rocket man that's crashing."