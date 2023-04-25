Donald Trump Declares Rival Ron DeSantis Needs An 'Emergency Personality Transplant' As Feud Ramps Up

Meanwhile, the Florida governor, 44, criticized Trump over Dr. Anthony Fauci's role during the COVID-19 pandemic while at a Republican event.

"A leader must have the confidence to stand all alone if need be," he said at the Utah GOP Convention on Saturday, April 22. "And so for us, as I got into office, COVID presented that situation for us because we were in a situation – the third-largest state in the country – one of the highest percentage of elderly, economy based on tourism, which we needed to travel to continue."

"So, this situation was an existential threat to our state, but I made the judgment. Leaders take the bull by the horns and make the decisions for themselves. They don't subcontract out their leadership to health bureaucrats like Dr. Fauci," he continued.