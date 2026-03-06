TRUE CRIME NEWS 'Why Is She Still Missing?': Nancy Grace Confused How Savannah Guthrie's Mom Hasn't Been Found in Over 33 Days Source: @nancygrace/youtube;@savannaguthrie/instagram True crime journalist Nancy Grace wonders why Nancy Guthrie remains missing after so many days, citing 'red hot' evidence. Lesley Abravanel March 6 2026, Published 11:06 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Former prosecutor Nancy Grace, who has been following the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, is baffled about why the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie still remains missing after being taken from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1. The Georgia native has highlighted the case's complexity, stating she has "never seen anything like it before," given the amount of evidence that has yet to lead to an arrest. "I have never seen anything like it before... we've got the guy on video. We have his height. We have his weight. We have the date. We’ve got the time. We’ve got 50,000 tips. Nancy Guthrie is still missing,” she said. "Why is she still missing?" she exclaimed on her podcast, "Crime Stories."

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @nancygrace/youtube Nancy Grace spoke out about Savannah Guthrie's mom missing case.

The legal commentator emphasized that Nancy's abduction was targeted, not a random burglary gone wrong. She further argued that, because Nancy lived in a private neighborhood with a specific routine, she was likely targeted by someone who knew her or was familiar with her daily habits. She also noted that a typical burglar would flee if they encountered an occupant, whereas Nancy's abduction suggests a specific intent on the part of the perpetrator.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: PIMA COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE Nancy Grace criticized the Pima County Sheriff's Department's initial response.

The former HLN host highlighted that the perpetrator took "great care" to conceal their face and appears to have planned the event, including the delivery of a "carefully crafted" ransom note with specific deadlines. In light of these complexities, the journalist criticized the Pima County Sheriff's Department's initial response, labeling aspects of it a "botched investigation." She further noted that the video evidence includes footage showing a suspect and a mystery vehicle, but a definitive breakthrough has remained elusive.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC;MEGA Nancy Grace said the truck or van in footage is 'key' to solving the case.

Despite the investigation’s hurdles, the fiery true crime journalist insists that the getaway vehicle captured on Ring camera footage — described as a truck or van — is the most critical "key" to solving the case. The TV star has focused on several "mystery vehicles" as crucial leads. She highlighted a gray or blue Chevrolet Malibu linked to a 911 call, and a white or gray truck spotted near the home before the abduction. Nancy told Fox News host Sean Hannity that a white or gray truck with no logos was seen parked on the street near Nancy's home for several days before she vanished, and said she considers this "highly probative," noting that there are "no coincidences in criminal law."

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Grace believes Nancy Guthrie is still alive.