Nancy Grace 'Devastated' by Sean 'Diddy' Combs Verdict: 'Rich Man's Justice'
Nancy Grace exploded over the “devastating” verdict issued to Sean “Diddy” Combs on Wednesday, July 2.
The legal commentator spoke out after the ruling, telling a news outlet, “I’m shattered… I feel like I got kicked in the stomach and in the teeth. And I’m sure that makes all of Sean Combs’ aka Diddy’s followers happy.”
Grace noted that Combs’ alleged victims, as well as rape victims all around the world, likely feel slighted by the verdict.
Nancy Grace Still Believes Sean 'Diddy' Combs Is 'Guilty on All Counts'
“But I’d like to point out that there are other people much more devastated than I am. That would be his rape victims — they’re devastated. And, dare I speak for victims all across the country — they’re devastated,” she suggested.
Grace continued to slam the justice system for finding the rapper innocent of s-- trafficking and racketeering, as she thinks they should have dug deeper into the testimonies made by victims during the trial.
“Because it does show that there is rich man’s justice,” she stated. “Which is very different from what I believe justice is supposed to be. I think Sean Combs is guilty on all counts, and I’m sorry the jury couldn’t understand the facts the way I understand them.”
Nancy Grace 'Still Believes' Cassie Ventura Was 'Raped'
Grace went on to say that she “gets” why Cassie Ventura was vehemently cross-examined about her text messages to Diddy regarding the freak offs. However, she didn’t agree with that evidence being used to “pacify” the music mogul’s criminal activities.
“I still believe Cassie. I do,” she added. “I think she was raped. I think she was beaten and forced to go back into freak offs… I will go to my grave thinking that happened.”
Nancy Grace Says She Won't 'Give Up' on the Justice System
Furthermore, the legal commentator explained how she’s “gone into court many, many times.” And in those instances, she would think she’d “lose.” Despite the odds, Grace said she’s made every courtroom decision based on the belief of what she finds to be true.
Grace circled back to how “horrible” the verdict has made her feel, adding, “Because how can I, with a straight face, counsel other rape victims to come forward? That there will be justice in the end? How can I do that after this? Don’t worry, I am. I’m not giving up on the justice system.”
Sean 'Diddy' Combs Waits for Sentencing
Grace’s comments come just hours after Combs’ verdict was reached. The Bad Boy Records founder was found not guilty on one count of racketeering conspiracy and two counts of s-- trafficking by force, fraud or coercion. He was, however, found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution.
Though Diddy's team requested he be released on bond for $1 million until he receives his sentencing, the judge denied bail.