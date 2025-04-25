Nancy Grace Slams Claims Laci Peterson's Time of Death Proves Convicted Killer Husband Scott's Innocence

Nancy Grace is scoffing at the Los Angeles Innocence Project's new theory about Scott Peterson — the man convicted of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn child, Conner, on Christmas Eve in 2002.

Appearing on a recent episode of TMZ's "2 Angry Men" podcast, the famed legal commentator reacted to the organization's latest claims that Scott couldn't have killed Laci due to new evidence allegedly proving the late victim's time of death to be after her husband was first put on police's radar.