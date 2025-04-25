Nancy Grace Slams Claims Laci Peterson's Time of Death Proves Convicted Killer Husband Scott's Innocence
Nancy Grace is scoffing at the Los Angeles Innocence Project's new theory about Scott Peterson — the man convicted of murdering his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn child, Conner, on Christmas Eve in 2002.
Appearing on a recent episode of TMZ's "2 Angry Men" podcast, the famed legal commentator reacted to the organization's latest claims that Scott couldn't have killed Laci due to new evidence allegedly proving the late victim's time of death to be after her husband was first put on police's radar.
The Innocence Project filed a petition with the California Court of Appeals in San Francisco requesting a new trial for Scott, as they insisted there's now helpful scientific technology that was unavailable when the convicted killer was tried in 2004.
According to the nonprofit's alleged findings, fetal testing predicted the unborn child and Laci's deaths to have occurred between December 28, 2002 and January 5, 2003, despite prosecutors originally listing their passings as December 24, 2002 — the same day the expecting mom went missing.
Based on this theory, the Innocence Project argued Scott could not have murdered his wife since he had already been pulled into the investigation by December 28.
Nancy found the organization's stance laughable, however, as she wondered how the nonprofit could think they knew more than Laci's OB-GYN without a "medical degree."
"Laci’s doctor was wrong and they're right 20 years later?" the television personality questioned, warning: "You tell that to a jury and see what happens."
Doubling down on her insistence that Scott is guilty, Nancy alleged: "He did dump the body on the 24th. He places himself at the location. It wasn’t until later that the search began and based on the major storm and the tides, that’s when the body washed up. It’s not really that hard."
"You’re trying to make it more complicated," she added of the Innocence Project's story.
Scott is currently serving a life sentence at Mule Creek State Prison in Ione, Calif., for the murders of Laci and their unborn son. He was originally given the death penalty, though the California Supreme Court resentenced him to life in prison without the possibility of parole in 2021.
While Scott originally alleged to officers he was golfing on Christmas Eve before finding his dog on a leash alone in their backyard, he later told his neighbor a different story.
The now-prisoner informed his friend he was fishing roughly 90 miles away at Berkeley Marina on a boat he recently purchased.
Laci's body was eventually discovered on Brooks Island in April 2003 — less than two miles away from the marina Scott had admittedly visited the day his wife went missing.
The unborn child, who had been in his mom's belly for eight months before tragedy struck, was found one day before Laci's remains with plastic tape wrapped around the fetus' neck. Her head and parts of her limbs were never found.