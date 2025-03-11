Convicted Killer Scott Peterson Assaulted by Fellow Inmate as Fight Breaks Out in Prison Over Pickleball Match
Things have turned violent for Scott Peterson behind bars.
The infamous murderer was assaulted in prison on Sunday, March 9, after a pickleball match between him and a fellow inmate turned into a physical altercation, multiple sources spilled.
Peterson — who was convicted in 2004 of killing his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn son on Christmas Eve in 2002 — was getting active in the yard near his Mule Creek State Prison housing unit in Northern California when he was "beat up" by another prisoner, insiders revealed to a news publication on Tuesday, March 11.
According to sources, the fight broke out after Scott hit the ball directly at the other inmate, prompting the latter to turn violent.
While it seems Scott got a solid beat down, confidantes claimed his injuries were not serious enough to require a visit to the hospital.
A pickleball prison brawl is nothing compared to what Scott’s late wife, Laci, went through on Christmas Eve in 2002 — when she was brutally murdered while eight months pregnant with the couple’s first child, a baby boy named Conner.
While Scott has maintained his innocence, he was found guilty in 2004 of the first-degree murder of Laci and the second-degree murder of Conner.
He was initially given the death pentalty, though that was overturned in 2020 due to errors in jury selection. Scott was re-sentenced the following year to life in prison without the possibility of parole.
Since being locked away, Scott has been adamant on fighting for his freedom.
Back in August 2024, the infamous murderer spoke out on camera for the first time since he was taken into police custody more than two decades ago during Peacock’s three-part docuseries Face to Face With Scott Peterson.
In the docuseries, Jon Buehler, who worked as a detective on the case many moons ago, expressed his belief that Scott killed his wife because he "didn’t want to pay child support, didn’t want to pay spousal [support] and this is the way he thought about getting out of it” after sparking an extramarital relationship with mistress Amber Frey.
Scott, however, called the theory "so offensive and so disgusting."
"I certainly regret cheating on Laci, absolutely," he declared. "It was about a childish lack of self-esteem, selfish me traveling somewhere, lonely that night because I wasn’t at home. Someone makes you feel good because they want have s-- with you."
Scott additionally admitted he wished he had testified during his trial, noting, "but if I have a chance to show people what the truth is, and if they are willing to accept it, it would be the biggest thing that I can accomplish right now.
"Because I didn’t kill my family," he insisted.
