Convicted Killer Scott Peterson Assaulted by Fellow Inmate as Fight Breaks Out in Prison Over Pickleball Match

Peterson — who was convicted in 2004 of killing his pregnant wife, Laci, and their unborn son on Christmas Eve in 2002 — was getting active in the yard near his Mule Creek State Prison housing unit in Northern California when he was "beat up" by another prisoner, insiders revealed to a news publication on Tuesday, March 11.

According to sources, the fight broke out after Scott hit the ball directly at the other inmate, prompting the latter to turn violent.