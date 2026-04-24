TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case: FBI Profiler Explores the Perpetrator's Mindset After the Crime Source: MEGA; @Savannahguthrie/instagram A retired FBI profiler surmises that Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper is under 'extreme stress' and doing what he can to avoid capture. Lesley Abravanel April 24 2026, Published 7:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Retired FBI profiler Jim Clemente theorized that after abducting Nancy Guthrie, the 84-year-old mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, the perpetrator shifted into a state of high stress and self-preservation. According to Jim, the perpetrator is likely obsessed with putting as much distance as possible between himself, the crime scene, and the victim. Jim speculated to NewsNation's Brian Entin that the individual was considering changing his appearance and that of his vehicle to avoid being recognized. This might include thoroughly cleaning the car or even selling it, similar to behaviors seen in high-profile serial killer cases.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC; MEGA Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

“What is going through his mind is likely, ‘Did I actually get away with this?'” the profiler pondered. “Was I able to permanently conceal her body? And will there be any way that they won’t be able to tie it to me?” The offender, he said, is likely watching every bit of news coverage of the case, potentially using the information to refine an alibi or discover what evidence the police have. Because the perpetrator was not "criminally sophisticated" and made significant mistakes — such as revealing a tattoo and failing to cover his mouth near doorbell cameras — Jim believes the person is under extreme stress and may even have spoken to others about the crime.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @BrianEntin/youtube The kidnapper might have 'changed his appearance.'

“I think knowing, and I would say absolutely watching, every bit of coverage that there is on this case. Perhaps even talking to people about it to try to find out more information, or been setting up an alibi with other people. In other words, that he was somewhere else and could not have been involved,” he said. Jim noted that the suspect’s focus is on getting away from the "nexus" of the crime and minimizing any physical connection to Nancy. The kidnapper, he said, is most likely “doing what he can to change his appearance, to change the appearance of his car” to “get as much distance between himself and this crime scene as possible” and “as much distance between himself and the victim as possible.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA; @savannahguthrie/instagram Jim Clemente also analyzed the blood evidence on the porch.

Jim also analyzed the blood evidence on the porch, stating it suggests Nancy fought the abductor and that the suspect's primary goal was "getting Nancy out of her home in the middle of the night," a motivation strong enough to continue even when she resisted. The pattern of "hollow" or "donut-shaped" spots indicates expirated blood, meaning Nancy likely coughed it up after being punched or struck in the face. Jim, who believes the kidnapper acted alone, noted that some blood was smeared, suggesting Nancy’s face was within a foot of the ground — either on her knees, hunched over, or lying down — at the time of the injury.

Source: MEGA Jim Clemente said he is confident the suspect will be caught.