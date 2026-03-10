or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > True Crime > Savannah Guthrie
OK LogoTRUE CRIME NEWS

Nancy Guthrie Case: Missing Damaged Utility Box Probed as Search Goes Into Week 5

nancy guthrie damaged utility box probe
Source: NBC;NBC News

Investigators are looking into a damaged utility box near Nancy Guthrie’s Arizona home amid the ongoing investigation.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

March 10 2026, Published 9:54 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

A damaged utility box may hold a key clue in the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, as investigators continue searching for answers five weeks after she vanished.

The vandalized box was discovered near Nancy’s home in the Catalina Foothills, located in Pima County. Authorities are now investigating whether the damage could have disrupted internet service in the neighborhood, possibly interfering with security cameras.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Investigators are reviewing the damaged utility box as possible evidence.
Source: NBC News

Investigators are reviewing the damaged utility box as possible evidence.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

On Sunday, March 8, a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed to News 4 Tucson that investigators are aware of the potential evidence.

"It is being reviewed as part of the ongoing investigation. At this time, we do not have any more information to release,” the spokesperson said.

Nancy was last seen on January 31, and investigators have been steadily following every possible lead.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @NancyGrace/X
Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, NBC reporter Liz Kreutz shared an update on Friday, March 6, revealing that detectives returned to Nancy’s neighborhood on Thursday, March 5, to knock on doors again.

Investigators were asking residents if they noticed "any issues or disruptions with their internet service” the night Nancy disappeared.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Detectives returned to Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood to speak with residents again.
Source: NBC News

Detectives returned to Nancy Guthrie's neighborhood to speak with residents again.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Liz said she spoke to "three different homeowners," who explained that investigators told them "that several people in the area mentioned glitches with their internet" that evening.

She also revealed she asked Sheriff Chris Nanos during a Monday, March 2, interview whether the masked suspect captured on surveillance video at Nancy’s home could have used a Wi-Fi jammer.

"All he would say is that his investigators, along with the FBI, are looking at every angle of that surveillance video," she said.

Article continues below advertisement

However, the neighbors Liz spoke with couldn’t provide much insight. Many told her they were "either asleep or not home" the night Nancy vanished, so they didn’t notice any possible internet outages.

Article continues below advertisement

Chris later shared another update during an interview that aired on Today on Monday, March 9.

According to the sheriff, investigators are “definitely closer” to identifying the suspect seen in the surveillance footage.

"There’s so much that everybody wants to know, but I would be very neglectful, irresponsible as a police, law enforcement leader, to share that with everybody," Chris said.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, another development sparked concern online over the weekend.

An adult woman’s body was discovered along a canal in Phoenix, roughly 100 miles from Nancy’s home. After the discovery, speculation quickly spread on social media suggesting the remains could belong to the 84-year-old.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

However, officials with the Pima County Sheriff's Office quickly shut down those rumors.

Authorities told TMZ they have "not been notified of any connection reference that case to the Nancy Guthrie case.”

Police also shared more details about the discovery.

“Details on the call indicated that an adult female was on the nearby canal bank and was unresponsive,” the police said in a statement. “When officers arrived, they located the woman, who was ultimately pronounced deceased on scene.”

The investigation into Nancy’s disappearance remains ongoing.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.