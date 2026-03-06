TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case Erupts as Detectives Launch New Probe Into Mysterious Internet Glitch on Night of Missing Mom's Disappearance Source: MEGA Authorities believe Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped in the middle of the night. Allie Fasanella March 6 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Investigators hoping to bring Today star Savannah Guthrie's missing mom home are looking into every possible lead, including whether an internet glitch could somehow be linked to her disappearance. NBC’s Liz Kreutz reported on Friday, March 6, that detectives returned to Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Ariz., neighborhood on Thursday, March 5, to canvas the area again and inquire about "any issues or disruptions with their internet service the night" she vanished. Liz revealed she spoke to "three different homeowners," who disclosed investigators had explained "that several people in the area mentioned glitches with their internet" that evening.

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen by family members of January 31.

Nancy, 84, was reported missing on February 1, with her last known sighting being around 9:30 p.m. the day before. Authorities suspect is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." Liz added that she asked Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos during an interview on Monday, March 2, if the masked suspect seen on Nancy's front porch could have "had a Wi-Fi jammer on him." "All he would say is that his investigators, along with the FBI, are looking at every angle of that surveillance video," she said, before admitting the neighbors she talked to shared they were "either asleep or not home" that night so couldn't speak to any internet issues.

Nancy Guthrie May Have Been Stalked

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram A masked suspect was captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera around the time she vanished.

The aforementioned security footage was released by the FBI on February 10, and showed a mysterious figure appearing to tamper with Nancy's Nest doorbell camera around the time she went missing. Some have speculated that the person or persons responsible for taking Nancy may have been surveilling the upscale desert home prior to that night. One law enforcement expert theorized the alleged abductor might have had an "obsession" with the retiree's famous daughter and chose to target Nancy after seeing her appearances on Today.

Nancy Guthrie's Family Is Offering $1 Million Reward for Her 'Recovery'

Source: mega A $1 million reward for Nancy Guthrie's return has been offered by the family.

Meanwhile, a former FBI agent posited on Monday that it's possible the crime was deeply "personal," as a hefty $1 million reward for her "recovery" remains on the table. "If they don't react to this $1 million reward with virtually no strings attached," Jim Fitzgerald said on Megyn Kelly's show, "That would lean me toward the fact this is a highly personal crime done for highly personal reasons and money was never a factor."

Savannah Guthrie Is No Longer in Tucson

Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie is expected to return to 'Today,' though it's unclear when.