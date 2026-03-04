TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Investigation: Ring CEO Ripped Apart Over Insensitive Comment About Missing Mom's Lack of Security Cameras Source: Fox Business/Youtube; @savannahguthrie/instagram The mother of 'Today' star Savannah Guthrie has been missing for over a month. Allie Fasanella March 4 2026, Published 5:52 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

The CEO of Ring doorbell is facing backlash after suggesting Savannah Guthrie's missing mom should've had better security. "I do believe if they had more of it, if there was more cameras on the house, I think we might, you know, have solved the case," Jamie Siminoff said in an interview with Fortune on Tuesday, March 3. "The video that they have appears to be the best evidence they have of what happened," he told the magazine, referring to the masked suspect captured at Nancy Guthrie's home around the time she vanished on February 1.

Article continues below advertisement

'He's Trying to Sell His Products'

Source: @jsiminoff/instagram; @savannahguthrie/instagram Jamie Siminoff has come under fire for saying Nancy Guthrie should've had 'more cameras.'

Jamie, 49, added that the 84-year-old's terrifying disappearance is "just another example of, like, how important it is to have video at your house." The tech entrepreneur's remarks rubbed many the wrong way, with one person on Reddit quipping, "If only we had universal mass surveillance." "He’s trying to sell his products giving a statement as such. Gross," another user wrote, while a third added, "The CEO of a monitoring company is hoping more people BUY a monitoring product. Why are we surprised by this?"

Article continues below advertisement

A Masked Suspect Was Seen on Nancy Guthrie's Front Porch

Source: mega The FBI released footage of a masked suspect caught on Nancy Guthrie's front porch on the morning of her disappearance.

A fourth chimed in, "Basically admitting that a universal privately owned panopticon makes you even more under the thumb of government. Why get a warrant when you could just buy the information from Ring?" On February 10, the FBI released footage of the aforementioned suspect appearing to tamper with the 84-year-old's doorbell camera on the morning she was reported missing. FBI Director Kash Patel shared in a statement that investigators were able to pull the videos from "residual data located in backend systems."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Whoever Took Nancy Guthrie May Have Been Surveilling Her Home

Source: 12 News Arizona NBC/Youtube Police have not tracked down the masked person.

Police have yet to identify the creepy intruder, who may have had help. CNN notably reported last week that a source disclosed the footage was actually from two different days — not just the morning she is believed to have been abducted — citing that one of the images showed a person without a backpack or gun who may have been surveilling the home days or weeks prior. CNN's Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller also said that if multiple visits were made to Nancy's Tucson, Ariz., home, it indicates the kidnapping was pre-planned with some "pre-operational surveillance, reconnaissance" involved.

When Was Nancy Guthrie Last Seen?

Source: NBC Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted.