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Nancy Guthrie Case: Savannah Mom's 'Close' Friends Told to Remain Quiet as Search Continues, Claims Reporter

nancy guthrie case friends told stay quiet
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie’s case took a new turn as a reporter claimed her inner circle was told to stay quiet.

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May 4 2026, Published 7:53 a.m. ET

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The search for Nancy Guthrie is still ongoing — and now, new insight is shedding light on why those closest to her have remained largely silent.

Brian Entin of NewsNation recently revealed that the Guthrie family has allegedly asked the 84-year-old’s inner circle to stay quiet as the investigation continues.

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image of Brian Entin claimed Nancy Guthrie’s family asked her close friends to stay quiet during the ongoing investigation.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Brian Entin claimed Nancy Guthrie’s family asked her close friends to stay quiet during the ongoing investigation.

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“We’ve heard from several that the Guthrie family has asked Nancy’s close friends to keep things private right now,” Entin told Parade. “You haven’t seen a lot of her close friends come forward and talk about her, which is different than other cases.”

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He went on to explain that fear within the community may also be playing a role.

“I also think people here are still nervous about the whole thing. For us covering it, we live in different states, but people who live here in Tucson, especially in the neighborhood, these kinds of things don’t happen, and the fact that there’s no new information and they have no idea who did it, I think people are just still nervous about the whole thing, which might be why you don’t see as many people talking about it,” Entin said, referring to Guthrie’s neighborhood.

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image of Surveillance footage of a masked man stealing plants has raised new concerns in the neighborhood.
Source: MEGA

Surveillance footage of a masked man stealing plants has raised new concerns in the neighborhood.

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According to the reporter, reactions have been mixed when it comes to speaking publicly.

“It’s been interesting to see who wants to talk and who doesn’t,” Entin added, noting that Guthrie’s church friends were among the first to raise concern when she didn’t show up and stopped answering calls. “No one has said anything.”

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image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing for four months after her alleged abduction on February 1.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for four months after her alleged abduction on February 1.

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As OK! previously reported, Savannah Guthrie’s mother was allegedly abducted on February 1 and has now been missing for four months.

Meanwhile, a recent development has added to the unease in the area. On April 30, new footage surfaced showing a masked man stealing plants in Nancy’s neighborhood in Tucson.

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According to News 4 Tucson (KVOA), a Ring camera in the Catalina Foothills area captured the individual wearing gloves and a baseball cap. The man was seen taking a potted cactus from a driveway around 11 p.m. on April 29.

The anonymous neighbor who shared the clip said the person appeared to be driving a gray Ford F-150.

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image of Authorities have not confirmed any connection between the suspect in the video and the disappearance.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Authorities have not confirmed any connection between the suspect in the video and the disappearance.

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At this time, there is no confirmed link between the individual in the video and Nancy’s disappearance. Still, the footage has left nearby residents unsettled, especially as the Pima County Sheriff’s Department increases patrols in the area.

“We have not been advised of anything like this,” the sheriff's office said in a statement to News 4 Tucson. “We will do some research and keep you posted.”

Residents are also speaking out about the growing concern.

"It is someone walking on your property late at night, uninvited, it might be a small crime but committing a crime, and it is disturbing," local resident Jeff Lamie shared.

"This drives the point home that we have to be watchful, be aware of our homes but also of our neighbors," he added.

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