Nancy Guthrie Case: Savannah Mom's 'Close' Friends Told to Remain Quiet as Search Continues, Claims Reporter

Article continues below advertisement

The search for Nancy Guthrie is still ongoing — and now, new insight is shedding light on why those closest to her have remained largely silent. Brian Entin of NewsNation recently revealed that the Guthrie family has allegedly asked the 84-year-old’s inner circle to stay quiet as the investigation continues.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Brian Entin claimed Nancy Guthrie’s family asked her close friends to stay quiet during the ongoing investigation.

Article continues below advertisement

“We’ve heard from several that the Guthrie family has asked Nancy’s close friends to keep things private right now,” Entin told Parade. “You haven’t seen a lot of her close friends come forward and talk about her, which is different than other cases.”

Article continues below advertisement

He went on to explain that fear within the community may also be playing a role. “I also think people here are still nervous about the whole thing. For us covering it, we live in different states, but people who live here in Tucson, especially in the neighborhood, these kinds of things don’t happen, and the fact that there’s no new information and they have no idea who did it, I think people are just still nervous about the whole thing, which might be why you don’t see as many people talking about it,” Entin said, referring to Guthrie’s neighborhood.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Surveillance footage of a masked man stealing plants has raised new concerns in the neighborhood.

Article continues below advertisement

According to the reporter, reactions have been mixed when it comes to speaking publicly. “It’s been interesting to see who wants to talk and who doesn’t,” Entin added, noting that Guthrie’s church friends were among the first to raise concern when she didn’t show up and stopped answering calls. “No one has said anything.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing for four months after her alleged abduction on February 1.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Savannah Guthrie’s mother was allegedly abducted on February 1 and has now been missing for four months. Meanwhile, a recent development has added to the unease in the area. On April 30, new footage surfaced showing a masked man stealing plants in Nancy’s neighborhood in Tucson.

Article continues below advertisement

According to News 4 Tucson (KVOA), a Ring camera in the Catalina Foothills area captured the individual wearing gloves and a baseball cap. The man was seen taking a potted cactus from a driveway around 11 p.m. on April 29. The anonymous neighbor who shared the clip said the person appeared to be driving a gray Ford F-150.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Authorities have not confirmed any connection between the suspect in the video and the disappearance.

Article continues below advertisement

At this time, there is no confirmed link between the individual in the video and Nancy’s disappearance. Still, the footage has left nearby residents unsettled, especially as the Pima County Sheriff’s Department increases patrols in the area. “We have not been advised of anything like this,” the sheriff's office said in a statement to News 4 Tucson. “We will do some research and keep you posted.”