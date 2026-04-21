TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case: Ex-FBI Agent Thinks Savannah's Family Should Be 'Upset' Over DNA Evidence Decision Source: MEGA; @savannahguthrie/instagram A former FBI agent said the Guthrie family should be upset over the way investigators have handled DNA evidence in Nancy's case. Lesley Abravanel April 21 2026, Published 8:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer expressed that the family of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie — mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie — should be "upset" and "irked" by the handling of DNA evidence. Jennifer criticized the decision to send a rootless hair sample found in the home to a private Florida lab instead of sending it directly to the FBI’s specialized lab initially, citing an unnecessary delay of "70-some-odd days" in using advanced technology. The DNA sample was originally sent to a private lab in Florida before being transferred to the FBI. Coffindaffer argues that this delayed the FBI's use of its superior technology at its Quantico, Va., facility.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; MEGA Nancy Guthrie has been missing since February 1.

While she agreed that the decision to send the sample to Florida “was based on them having the profiles established and all that, you know, this being imminent in terms of time and urgency and that's why they kept it – that made a lot of sense, to be honest,” she later changed her opinion when news broke that the private Florida lab working with the Pima County Sheriff’s Department sent a DNA sample back to the FBI in recent weeks. According to reports, the FBI is using new "advanced technology" to conduct advanced analysis on the DNA sample to see if it can lead to Nancy’s kidnapper. Jennifer stated on her true crime podcast that knowing the FBI always had the advanced technology to analyze this evidence "should really irk everyone.”

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The criticism is directed at embattled Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and his department for initially failing to use the FBI lab.

"The fact that they're saying the FBI has this advanced technology, they would've always had it," she said. "So that should really irk everyone that the sample didn't go there because they would have always had the advanced technology and expertise." “But knowing that they had that technology, that should really have the Guthrie family, and anybody who cares about justice for Nancy Guthrie upset, because that is not tracking at all," she said plainly. The criticism is directed at embattled Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and his department for initially failing to use the FBI lab.

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Source: NBCNEWS/YOUTUBE The FBI is currently analyzing the DNA sample.

The FBI is currently analyzing the DNA sample, which was discovered in Nancy’s home. Still, Jennifer believes that this gap in handling could have provided a faster breakthrough in the baffling case. The sheriff’s department stands by its decision. “PCSD has worked with the FBI since the beginning of the Guthrie investigation,” the PCSD said. “This is not new information. The private lab we utilize in Florida continues to share information with the FBI lab and other partner labs across the country. DNA analysis remains ongoing.”

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah has returned to 'Today.'