Nancy Guthrie's Heartbroken Neighbor Fears She May Never Be Found as Community in Dismay Over 'Vivacious' Mom's Disappearance
April 29 2026, Published 3:15 p.m. ET
Nancy Guthrie's disappearance has left her Arizona community heavy-hearted.
"It’s quiet, but there’s a sadness. We all miss Nancy," the 84-year-old's neighbor Aldine told NewsNation's Brian Entin in the Tuesday, April 28, episode of his YouTube series.
"We all would love to know what happened," she said in a sit-down with the investigative reporter. "We think about it not getting solved. It’s a worry for all of us for sure."
Aldine described Today star Savannah Guthrie's mom as "vivacious," "kind" and "open," adding she was "just a lovely person."
It's been nearly three months since Nancy vanished from her Tucson, Ariz., home on February 1. She was last seen by family members the night before.
Investigators believe the retiree is the victim of a targeted kidnapping. They found droplets of blood later confirmed to be hers on the front porch.
'Some Knows That Man'
While authorities have released doorbell footage of a masked suspect and a description of that individual, no suspects have been named.
The person, who appeared to be armed, was seemingly tampering with her security camera around the time she went missing.
"Someone just has to talk," Aldine told Brian. "Someone knows that man in the video."
Ransom notes were also sent to multiple media outlets early on in the investigation, but their authenticity has not been confirmed. The family responded via pleading video posts to two messages that Savannah said she believes were legitimate.
- Nancy Guthrie Case Explodes as Neighbor Recalls 'Strange Man' in Their Community Just 3 Weeks Before Missing Mom's Disappearance
- 'We Continue to Believe': New Heartfelt Message From Savannah Guthrie to the Tucson Community
- Nancy Guthrie Investigation: Sheriff Confirms Officers Are 'Definitely Closer' to Solving Missing Mom's Disappearance
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'A Good Sign'
ABC News also reported earlier this month that "potentially critical" DNA evidence recovered from Nancy's Catalina Foothills home is finally in FBI hands.
The DNA, said to be a hair sample, was previously sent to a Florida lab by the Pima County Sheriff's Department when it was first collected.
Discussing the update during the April 20 episode of "Brian Entin Investigates," former FBI agent Steve Moore said, "It could be a good sign" because the FBI will be using advanced technology.
'We Need Her to Come Home'
Brian also wrote on X, "The hair sample from Nancy Guthrie's house could be significant and comes at a time when scientists are able to get DNA off of rootless hair. This was not possible until recently. The technology is advancing quickly."
Savannah notably admitted in February that Nancy "may already be gone" but announced the family is still offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to her "recovery."
"We will accept it, but we need to know where she is. We need her to come home," she declared in an emotional video shared to Instagram.