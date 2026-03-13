or
Savannah Guthrie
Nancy Guthrie Case Intensifies as Sheriff Confirms 'Strong Belief' of Abductor's Motive in 'Targeted' Kidnapping of Missing Mom

Split photo of Sheriff Chris Nanos and Nancy Guthrie.
Source: TODAY/YouTube; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her bedroom during the early hours of Sunday, February 1.

Profile Image

March 13 2026, Published 9:47 a.m. ET

The desperate search for Nancy Guthrie continues as Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed police have a "strong believe about the abductor's motive.

While speaking to NBC News on Thursday, March 12, Nanos shared new details about the investigation into the 84-year-old's disappearance, warning the public that Guthrie is the victim of a "targeted" kidnapping and that the suspect will "absolutely" strike again.

"We believe we know why he did this, and we believe that it was targeted, but we, we can’t, we’re not 100 percent sure of that," the sheriff explained.

Image of Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed his department may have knowledge of a potential 'motive' in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.
Source: NBC News/YouTube

Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed his department may have knowledge of a potential 'motive' in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.

He continued, "So it’d be silly to tell people, ‘Yeah, don’t worry about it. You’re, you’re not his target.’ Don’t think for a minute that because it happened to the Guthrie family, you’re safe. No, keep your wits about you."

Nanos refused to share any specific details regarding what his department believes the suspect's motive may be in an effort to protect the investigation.

Earlier this month, Nanos admitted police are withholding information from the public.

Investigators Are 'Definitely Closer' to Finding Nancy Guthrie Suspect

Image of Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday, January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

"There’s so much that everybody wants to know," the sheriff told Today on Monday, March 2. "But I would be very neglectful, irresponsible as a police, law enforcement leader, to share that with everybody."

Nanos admitted, "We have information on this case that we think is going to hopefully lead us to solving this case. But it takes time."

Noting "investigators are definitely closer" to finding whoever is responsible for taking Guthrie, the sheriff added: "We've got a lot of intel, a lot of leads. Now it's time to just go to work."

Savannah Guthrie

Image of Nancy Guthrie is the 84-year-old mom of 'Today' host Savannah Guthrie.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie is the 84-year-old mom of 'Today' host Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since Sunday, February 1, when police believe she was abducted from her home in the middle of the night.

She was last seen on Saturday, January 31, at her home in Tucson, Ariz., by Savannah's sister, Annie, and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

DNA Found at Crime Scene Could Take 'a Year' to Analyze

Image of Nancy Guthrie's blood was found in front of her home.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Guthrie's blood was found in front of her home.

Nancy's Nest camera captured footage of a masked suspect at the front entrance of the grandmother's home shortly before 2 a.m. on February 1. The sheriff confirmed DNA evidence was found at the scene, however, it may take longer to analyze as the sample contains genetic material from more than one person.

"Our lab tells us there’s challenges with it," Chris told NBC News correspondent Erin McLaughlin last month. "The technology is moving so fast and it’s such a frenzy that they think some of this stuff will resolve itself just in a matter of weeks, months or maybe a year."

