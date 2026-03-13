TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Case Intensifies as Sheriff Confirms 'Strong Belief' of Abductor's Motive in 'Targeted' Kidnapping of Missing Mom Source: TODAY/YouTube; @savannahguthrie/Instagram Police believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted from her bedroom during the early hours of Sunday, February 1. Rebecca Friedman March 13 2026, Published 9:47 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

The desperate search for Nancy Guthrie continues as Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed police have a "strong believe about the abductor's motive. While speaking to NBC News on Thursday, March 12, Nanos shared new details about the investigation into the 84-year-old's disappearance, warning the public that Guthrie is the victim of a "targeted" kidnapping and that the suspect will "absolutely" strike again. "We believe we know why he did this, and we believe that it was targeted, but we, we can’t, we’re not 100 percent sure of that," the sheriff explained.

Source: NBC News/YouTube Sheriff Chris Nanos revealed his department may have knowledge of a potential 'motive' in Nancy Guthrie's kidnapping.

He continued, "So it’d be silly to tell people, ‘Yeah, don’t worry about it. You’re, you’re not his target.’ Don’t think for a minute that because it happened to the Guthrie family, you’re safe. No, keep your wits about you." Nanos refused to share any specific details regarding what his department believes the suspect's motive may be in an effort to protect the investigation. Earlier this month, Nanos admitted police are withholding information from the public.

Investigators Are 'Definitely Closer' to Finding Nancy Guthrie Suspect

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie was last seen on Saturday, January 31.

"There’s so much that everybody wants to know," the sheriff told Today on Monday, March 2. "But I would be very neglectful, irresponsible as a police, law enforcement leader, to share that with everybody." Nanos admitted, "We have information on this case that we think is going to hopefully lead us to solving this case. But it takes time." Noting "investigators are definitely closer" to finding whoever is responsible for taking Guthrie, the sheriff added: "We've got a lot of intel, a lot of leads. Now it's time to just go to work."

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie is the 84-year-old mom of 'Today' host Savannah Guthrie.

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today show host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since Sunday, February 1, when police believe she was abducted from her home in the middle of the night. She was last seen on Saturday, January 31, at her home in Tucson, Ariz., by Savannah's sister, Annie, and brother-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

DNA Found at Crime Scene Could Take 'a Year' to Analyze

Source: MEGA Nancy Guthrie's blood was found in front of her home.