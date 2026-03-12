Retired FBI Agent Raises Fears Nancy Guthrie's Abductor Could 'Strike Again' Soon: 'Who Will Be Their Next Target?'

Article continues below advertisement

A former FBI special agent expressed fears that whomever is responsible for Nancy Guthrie’s abduction could carry out another crime soon. Taking to X on Tuesday, March 11, Jennifer Coffindaffer expressed concern about the suspect still being at large, writing, "There is a kidnapper (at least 1) and a potential murderer (maybe more) on the streets. Who will be their next target?" "Will this person(s) strike again?" she wondered. "This is a big issue."

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; mega A masked suspect was captured on doorbell footage at Nancy Guthrie's Tucson, Ariz., home around the time of her disappearance.

The law enforcement expert noted, "Yes, this seems to be [a] very targeted abduction (like the Idaho murders), but you still have an individual(s) capable of extreme violence on the loose." Coffindaffer went on to clarify that she's "not trying to raise hysteria," but is worried authorities are failing to protect the community amid the ongoing search for Today star Savannah Guthrie's mom, who disappeared from her Tucson, Ariz., home sometime in the early hours of February 1. She added that officials should hold a press conference to "let the public know if there are any more details they can offer so the public can assist in terms of a vehicle/time parameters/any other important days to be aware of."

A Masked Suspect Was Seen on Nancy Guthrie's Doorstep

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie is believed to be the victim of a 'targeted kidnapping.'

Less than two weeks into the investigation, FBI released footage of a masked suspect captured on the 84-year-old's front porch around the time she vanished. The individual presumed to have taken Nancy in the middle of the night wore a stuffed backpack and appeared to be armed as he tampered with her Nest doorbell camera. The Arizona retiree's neighbors in her upscale Catalina Foothills community were subsequently asked to hand over any security footage from between 9 p.m. and midnight on January 11, weeks before Nancy vanished.

Savannah Guthrie Admitted Mom Nancy May Be Dead

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie admitted her mom may no longer be alive.

Nancy's celebrity daughter Savannah, 54, acknowledged in an emotional Instagram video on February 24 that her mom "may already be gone." Notably, a trail of blood confirmed to be the grandma's was discovered at the scene. Still, the family is offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to her "recovery." Authorities have yet to publicly share whether they have identified a person or persons of interest in the case.

Was Nancy Guthrie's Abductor Obsessed With Her Celebrity Daughter?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie's kidnapper may have had a fixation with Savannah.