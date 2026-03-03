or
Savannah Guthrie
'He Likely Did Not Work Alone': Retired FBI Agent Points to 'Big Find' Regarding Masked Suspect in Nancy Guthrie Investigation

composite photo of nancy guthrie and the masked suspect at her home
Source: mega; @savannahguthrie/instagram

Jennifer Coffindaffer speculated that it's possible walkie talkies were used by whoever allegedly took Savannah Guthrie's mom.

March 3 2026, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

A retired FBI special agent is convinced more than one person was involved in Nancy Guthrie's suspected kidnapping.

"Several days ago I spoke of this big find. You see, this is likely why geo fencing has perhaps been a dead end providing no usable leads. Walkie-talkies are the untraceable way to communicate," Jennifer Coffindaffer said in a X post on Monday, March 2.

"He and his cohorts, likely he did not work alone, may not look sophisticated, but they were," she added.

'They Were Coordinated'

image of A masked suspect was captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.
Source: FBI

A masked suspect was captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.

In a previous post last week, Coffindaffer shared photos of the surveillance footage released by the FBI of a masked suspect on Nancy's doorstep.

CNN notably reported last week that a source had disclosed the footage was actually from two different days — not just the morning she is believed to have been abducted (February 1) — citing that one of the images showed a person without a backpack or gun who may have been surveilling the home days or weeks prior.

"Porch Guy definitely had an accomplice and maybe more than 1!" Coffindaffer wrote on Wednesday, February 25. "No way you commit this abduction by yourself. See the antenna? See the handheld walkie- talkie? They were coordinated."

Whoever Took Nancy Guthrie May Have Been Surveilling Her

image of Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers may have been watching her.
Source: FBI

Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers may have been watching her.

"Don't be too sure that the guy with no gun and no backpack wasn't an accomplice," she said, pointing out that "bad guys choose to dress alike" in many cases and that CNN's source "could be right" about the footage being taken on different days.

Meanwhile, CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller also said last Tuesday that if multiple visits were made to the 84-year-old's Tucson, Ariz., home, it indicates the kidnapping was pre-planned with some "pre-operational surveillance, reconnaissance" involved.

MORE ON:
Savannah Guthrie

Kash Patel May Have Given the Public False Information

image of FBI Director Kash Patel falsely claimed that all the photos he shared with the public were taken on the morning of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.
Source: mega

FBI Director Kash Patel falsely claimed that all the photos he shared with the public were taken on the morning of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

However, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said on Monday, February 23, "There is no date or time stamp associated with these images" and "any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative."

The statement came more than a week after FBI Director Kash Patel posted a video and photos on X on February 10, writing, "Additional recovered images from the same camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance."

When Was Nancy Guthrie Last Seen?

image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over a month.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over a month.

The missing mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie was last seen at her upscale desert home in the Catalina Foothills neighborhood on the evening of January 31.

Family members reported her missing the next day when she failed to show up to a friend's house for a scheduled gathering to view a church service livestream.

Investigators said they think she is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." Drops of her blood were notably found on her front porch.

