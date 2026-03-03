TRUE CRIME NEWS 'He Likely Did Not Work Alone': Retired FBI Agent Points to 'Big Find' Regarding Masked Suspect in Nancy Guthrie Investigation Source: mega; @savannahguthrie/instagram Jennifer Coffindaffer speculated that it's possible walkie talkies were used by whoever allegedly took Savannah Guthrie's mom. Allie Fasanella March 3 2026, Published 2:16 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

A retired FBI special agent is convinced more than one person was involved in Nancy Guthrie's suspected kidnapping. "Several days ago I spoke of this big find. You see, this is likely why geo fencing has perhaps been a dead end providing no usable leads. Walkie-talkies are the untraceable way to communicate," Jennifer Coffindaffer said in a X post on Monday, March 2. "He and his cohorts, likely he did not work alone, may not look sophisticated, but they were," she added.

'They Were Coordinated'

Source: FBI A masked suspect was captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.

In a previous post last week, Coffindaffer shared photos of the surveillance footage released by the FBI of a masked suspect on Nancy's doorstep. CNN notably reported last week that a source had disclosed the footage was actually from two different days — not just the morning she is believed to have been abducted (February 1) — citing that one of the images showed a person without a backpack or gun who may have been surveilling the home days or weeks prior. "Porch Guy definitely had an accomplice and maybe more than 1!" Coffindaffer wrote on Wednesday, February 25. "No way you commit this abduction by yourself. See the antenna? See the handheld walkie- talkie? They were coordinated."

Whoever Took Nancy Guthrie May Have Been Surveilling Her

Source: FBI Nancy Guthrie's kidnappers may have been watching her.

"Don't be too sure that the guy with no gun and no backpack wasn't an accomplice," she said, pointing out that "bad guys choose to dress alike" in many cases and that CNN's source "could be right" about the footage being taken on different days. Meanwhile, CNN Chief Law Enforcement and Intelligence Analyst John Miller also said last Tuesday that if multiple visits were made to the 84-year-old's Tucson, Ariz., home, it indicates the kidnapping was pre-planned with some "pre-operational surveillance, reconnaissance" involved.

Kash Patel May Have Given the Public False Information

Source: mega FBI Director Kash Patel falsely claimed that all the photos he shared with the public were taken on the morning of Nancy Guthrie's disappearance.

However, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department said on Monday, February 23, "There is no date or time stamp associated with these images" and "any suggestion that the photographs were taken on different days is purely speculative." The statement came more than a week after FBI Director Kash Patel posted a video and photos on X on February 10, writing, "Additional recovered images from the same camera at Nancy Guthrie’s front door the morning of her disappearance."

When Was Nancy Guthrie Last Seen?

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over a month.