TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie Evidence Search 'May Take Some Time,' Expert Claims Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook; UNSPLASH A forensic expert said the time intensive analysis of evidence in the Nancy Guthrie case contributes to delays in the baffling case. Lesley Abravanel May 18 2026, Published 3:28 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Forensic expert Robert Fried told NewsNation that processing the digital and scientific evidence in the disappearance of 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today Show co-host Savannah Guthrie, will take a substantial amount of time. Investigating and analyzing complex digital data and image evidence requires a highly resource-intensive and meticulous process. The investigation, spearheaded by the Pima County Sheriff's Department and the FBI, hit a milestone of over 100 days. Experts note that recovering, parsing and enhancing unique identifiers in surveillance footage or digital messages — such as verifying specific facial characteristics or ransom demands — is extremely slow.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The matriarch has been missing since February 1.

“It is a very time-intensive, resource-intensive type of process,” Fried said. “A lot of times when you’re doing image analysis, one of the things that the examiners have to do is find uniqueness to definitively say that that is a person of interest.” “You have to have unique identifiers within those videos, those facial expressions, those unique characteristics that can help you positively or without a doubt say that that is that person,” he added. Processing mixed DNA samples found at the scene can take anywhere from a few weeks to a full year, due to technical challenges.

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Source: MEGA Investigators recovered an unidentified, rootless strand of hair from Nancy’s bedroom.

Officials stress that digital recovery and DNA evidence are context tools, not instant verdicts, and the work must be done carefully to ensure accuracy in an active case. Investigators recovered an unidentified, rootless strand of hair from Nancy’s bedroom. It has been sent to the FBI Lab in Quantico for advanced testing. Experts hope newer, highly sophisticated forensic technology can isolate a clear genetic profile. Other "mixed" DNA profiles found inside the house are actively being unraveled.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Blood verified as belonging to Nancy was previously discovered on the front porch.

Blood verified as belonging to Nancy was previously discovered on the front porch. The Pima County Sheriff's Department is sifting through thousands of neighborhood security, dashcam and traffic videos. However, Tucson’s dark-sky ordinances and rural residential layouts have severely restricted the availability of nighttime digital evidence. Recent reports from NewsNation reveal that Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos and the Guthrie family are no longer in direct contact. Observers note the family appears to be working directly with the FBI instead.

Source: MEGA Sheriff Chris defended his department against public criticism.