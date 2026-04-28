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Nancy Guthrie Case: Blood Evidence 'Rules Out' More Than One Abductor, Ex-FBI Profiler Insists

photo of nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The blood of 'Today' star Savannah Guthrie's missing mom was discovered on her front porch.

April 28 2026, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

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The blood evidence found on Nancy Guthrie's front porch points to a single kidnapper, according to a former FBI profiler.

"If there was no blood spatter pattern inside the house, then outside by the front door or while she was going through the door this is where she put up a fight or refused to go any further," retired FBI Supervisory Special Agent Jim Clemente told an outlet Monday, April 27.

"This is where she was assaulted," he explained. "Most likely struck in the nose or mouth. She fell to her knees or on the ground, aspirated, then coughed up blood, which also dripped around the same spot."

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Source: @cbsnews/x

The blood can be seen near a mat at the front door.

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image of Nancy Guthrie is believed to be the victim of a targeted kidnapping.
Source: NBC

Nancy Guthrie is believed to be the victim of a targeted kidnapping.

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today star Savannah Guthrie, vanished from her upscale Tucson, Ariz., home in the early hours of February 1.

A masked intruder was notably captured on her front porch via a doorbell camera around the time she's believed to have been taken. Droplets of blood confirmed to be hers were also found leading away from her front door.

Investigators have not confirmed whether one or more perps were involved in her alleged abduction.

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'They Would Have Been in Control'

image of The 84-year-old grandma was last seen on the evening of January 31.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The 84-year-old grandma was last seen on the evening of January 31.

Jim, however, is convinced that just one person carried out the crime — because it got messy.

He believes the blood on her front porch "rules out more than one person," explaining that "if two people had control of her as they were leaving the house, she would never have fallen to the ground."

"They would have been in control of her body and prevented her from resisting and fighting and falling after she was struck in the face," the expert told Fox News Digital.

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image of A masked suspect was captured on her front porch around the time she went missing.
Source: NBC

A masked suspect was captured on her front porch around the time she went missing.

Jim added that the alleged abduction was "not done very quickly because if it had been, the blood should’ve had a tail moving the direction that she was traveling."

He also thinks the blood was concentrated to the front porch because she was "carried from that first location to the car with her face up."

The Guthrie Family Is in 'Agony'

image of The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to her 'recovery.'
Source: Nancy Guthrie/Facebook

The Guthrie family is offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to her 'recovery.'

In a two-part pre-taped interview with Hoda Kotb on Today that aired on March 26 and 27, Savannah grew emotional as she shared the whole family is "in agony" amid the matriarch's disappearance.

"It is unbearable. And to think of what she went through. I wake up every night in the middle of the night — every night. And in the darkness, I imagine her terror, and it is unthinkable — but those thoughts demand to be thought. And I will not hide my face. But she needs to come home now," she told Hoda.

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