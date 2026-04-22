Nancy Guthrie Case: FBI Receiving DNA Evidence 'Could Be a Very Good Sign' in Investigation, Says Former Agent

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The latest development in the search for Nancy Guthrie has sparked renewed hope that whoever allegedly abducted the 84-year-old might be caught. ABC News reported last week that "potentially critical" DNA evidence recovered from Nancy's Tucson, Ariz., home is finally in FBI hands. The DNA, said to be a hair sample, was previously sent to a Florida lab by the Pima County Sheriff's Department when it was first collected. Discussing the update during the April 20 episode of "Brian Entin Investigates," former FBI agent Steve Moore said, "It could be a good sign" because the FBI will be using advanced technology.

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'Hair Would Have Fallen in That Bed'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; mega Investigators believe Nancy Guthrie was abducted.

"It could be a very good sign," he reiterated, adding that he "would have just bundled up the entire bed sheet thing and tied it at the top so everything that was in the bed would go to the lab." "You cannot walk across the room without leaving some type of evidence," Moore continued. "I suspect [Nancy] was helped out of bed, simply because of her age. And, if you do that and you lean over the bed... I mean, why do people wear hair nets in restaurants? Because we know hair falls in food. Hair would have fallen in that bed." The retired special agent went on to say he's "very encouraged" that hair was retrieved and is now being analyzed by the FBI.

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'Best in the Country'

Source: NBC DNA evidence found at her home was initially sent to a Florida lab.

Another former FBI agent, Greg Rogers, also expressed optimism about the FBI obtaining the DNA sample, telling Parade its lab is "the best in the country." "The FBI lab has certain DNA testing capabilities that most local labs don’t, such as nuclear DNA, Y-chromosome DNA, and mitochondrial DNA," he explained. "Those tests are often used on shed hair fragments which are an issue in the Guthrie case," Rogers added, touching on reports that the hair stand is rootless.

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Results Could Come Quickly

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The DNA sample is now reportedly being analyzed by the FBI's lab.

As OK! previously reported, Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann recently confessed to strangling eight women after it was determined that rootless hair samples linked him to the crimes that long haunted Long Island, N.Y. According to Rogers, the DNA results could come back in "a matter of days" due to the high-profile nature of the case. Today star Savannah Guthrie's missing mom vanished from her desert home on February 1, and is believed to be the victim of a targeted kidnapping.

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The sample is said to be a rootless strand of hair.