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Eerie Footage of Nancy Guthrie in Bedroom Where She Was Allegedly Abducted Resurfaces as Savannah's Mom Remains Missing: Photos

photo of savannah guthrie and mom nancy guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The 'Today' co-host's mom demonstrated how to make 'a perfect bed' on the morning news show in 2013.

March 13 2026, Published 2:36 p.m. ET

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Today star Savannah Guthrie's missing mom can be seen in the bedroom where she was allegedly kidnapped in recently resurfaced footage.

In a chilling clip unearthed by fellow broadcaster Megyn Kelly and uploaded to YouTube on Wednesday, March 11, Nancy Guthrie is shown giving a bed-making tutorial for a segment that aired on the morning news show in 2013.

"Well, I think everybody needs to know how to make a bed," Nancy, then 71, declared during the segment recorded from the Tucson, Ariz., home she vanished from on February 1.

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Source: @megynkellyshow/Instagram

Megyn Kelly unearthed a 2013 'Today' segment featuring Nancy Guthrie.

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image of Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over a month.
Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over a month.

"So, when the time came to teach [Savannah and her siblings] how to make a bed, this is what I tried to teach you," she said to her famous daughter, as well as her Today co-hosts Al Roker and Natalie Morales.

Nancy went on to demonstrate what her method was after quipping that her children believed making their beds was a "really worthless skill."

Savannah later joked toward the end of the segment, "I’ll teach you a skill! It’s called napping, when you’re up at these hours," before signing off with, "Love you, Mom."

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'You Can See Where She Slept Every Night'

image of Nancy Guthrie was likely taken from her bedroom.
Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube

Nancy Guthrie was likely taken from her bedroom.

Megyn, 55, pointed out that whoever supposedly took the 84-year-old from her secluded desert home in the middle of the night might have referenced the footage.

“You can see where she slept every night," the former Fox New anchor explained. "And you can see exactly what this abductor must have walked into."

She went on to speculate that the unverified ransom notes sent to various media outlets last month could have been made up using information from the clip.

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When Was Nancy Guthrie Last Seen?

image of Alleged ransom notes were sent early on in the investigation.
Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube

Alleged ransom notes were sent early on in the investigation.

"We had an alleged kidnapper note early on in the Nancy Guthrie scandal, claiming they knew exactly where she kept her Apple Watch," Megyn expounded. "And they had described something inside Nancy’s bedroom. Did those people behind that note see this segment?"

Nancy has been missing now for nearly six weeks, with her last sighting reported on the evening of January 31. She had dinner with her local daughter, Annie, and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni, according to a timeline of events.

Nancy Guthrie's Blood Was Found at the Crime Scene

image of Savannah Guthrie is offering a $1 million reward for her mother's return.
Source: @megynkellyshow/youtube

Savannah Guthrie is offering a $1 million reward for her mother's return.

Investigators believe Nancy is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping." Notably, a trail of blood found on the front porch was confirmed to be hers.

In the weeks since her disappearance, the FBI has released surveillance footage of a masked suspect tampering with her Nest doorbell camera and revealed DNA evidence at the scene.

Savannah, 54, recently admitted her mom may be dead, but said the family is still praying for her "recovery," and announced that the reward for information leading to Nancy's return had been raised to $1 million.

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