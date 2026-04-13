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Nancy Guthrie Kidnapper Likely Has 'Simple' Motive for Abducting 84-Year-Old Matriarch, Ex-FBI Agent Insists

photo of nancy guthrie and savannah guthrie
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since January 31.

April 13 2026, Published 1:43 p.m. ET

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The reason Nancy Guthrie was kidnapped is not so mysterious, according to one former FBI agent.

Addressing the fact that investigators have said they know the motive, Jennifer Coffindaffer declared in an X post on Sunday, April 13, that Nancy's abduction was about money.

"Kidnapping for Ransom. Nancy sadly died. The kidnappers didn't care and tortured the family with 2 notes knowing the FBI would not recommend paying a ransom without proof of life," she wrote. "Like most cases, this one is simple, but everyone wants to make it complex."

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image of A masked suspect was seen on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram; mega

A masked suspect was seen on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera.

Coffindaffer claimed "even the Guthrie family knows" the 84-year-old was taken for ransom.

Today star Savannah Guthrie's elderly mother was reported missing on February 1, with her last sighing taking place the night before.

Authorities quickly determined based on evidence at the scene, including a trail of blood outside her Tucson, Ariz., home, that she was taken against her will and is the victim of a "targeted kidnapping."

A masked suspect was also notably captured on Nancy's front porch via her doorbell camera around the time she went missing.

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Savannah Guthrie Believes Initial Ransom Notes Were Real

image of Savannah Guthrie addressed the ransom notes in her first interview since Nancy disappeared.
Source: Today/youtube

Savannah Guthrie addressed the ransom notes in her first interview since Nancy disappeared.

Savannah, 54, revealed in a recent interview with Today alum Hoda Kotb that she "tends to believe" the two notes the family responded to via pleading video messages early on in the investigation were legitimate, but that others were likely fake.

"There are a lot of different notes, I think, that came," she said. "And I think most of them, it's my understanding, are not real. And I didn't see them," she said.

In the first video posted just four days after Nancy vanished, Savannah begged the purported kidnappers to "reach out," declaring they were "ready to talk."

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Savannah Guthrie Admitted Her Fame May Have Caused Nancy's Abduction

image of The family pleaded with their mom's suspected kidnappers in multiple videos.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

The family pleaded with their mom's suspected kidnappers in multiple videos.

The NBC anchor went on to say, "We need to know, without a doubt, that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen."

Elsewhere in her interview with Hoda, the morning show co-host acknowledged whether her celebrity status could have led to her mom's kidnapping.

"I mean, we still don’t know. Honestly, we don’t know anything," she said. "So, I don’t know that it’s because she’s my mom and somebody thought, 'Oh, that girl, that lady has money, we can make a quick buck.' That would make sense, but we don’t know."

Guthrie Family Offering Substantial Reward for Nancy's Return

image of Savannah Guthrie believes her mom is likely no longer alive.
Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram

Savannah Guthrie believes her mom is likely no longer alive.

Prior to her sit-down with Hoda, Savannah admitted in an emotional Instagram video on February 24 that her mom may be dead but said the family is still praying for her "recovery."

She also announced the reward for information leading to the matriarch's return had been raised to $1 million.

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