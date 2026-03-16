Nancy Guthrie Case: Ex-SWAT Commander Reveals Why Savannah's Sister and Brother-in-Law's Car Has Not Been Returned

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The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie, the mother of Savannah Guthrie, is still ongoing — and a key piece of evidence remains in police custody. More than a month after Nancy went missing, the car belonging to Savannah’s sister, Annie Guthrie, and her husband, Tommaso Cioni, has still not been returned.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram; Annie Guthrie/Facebook Nancy Guthrie's daughter Annie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni dropped her off at home the night before.

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Earlier reports suggested the blue Honda CR-V, which had been impounded by authorities, would soon be handed back to the couple. However, on March 11, a spokesperson for the Pima County Sheriff's Department confirmed that the process is still ongoing, and there is no exact timeline for when the vehicle will be returned. Former SWAT commander Bob Krygier explained why investigators may still be holding onto the vehicle. “It probably boils down to something as simple as they gave the original scene back too soon, so investigators want to make sure they cover every possibility. Investigators need to maintain the integrity of any evidence that might be on the car or in the car,” Bob told Parade.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy Guthrie disappeared on February 1.

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As OK! previously reported, the vehicle became a focus of the investigation because it was one of the last places Nancy was seen before she disappeared. The 84-year-old was last spotted on the evening of January 31 when Annie and Tommaso dropped her off at her home in the Catalina Foothills, near Tucson. The family had just finished dinner together. Nancy was reported missing the following day, February 1, after a church friend contacted one of her children to say she did not show up for morning service.

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Because the Honda CR-V was one of the last locations connected to Nancy before she vanished, investigators collected it for further examination. “I am sure they are collecting all sorts of scientific evidence like fingerprints and swabbing areas for DNA. There’s also electronic evidence that can be collected via all of the sensors and computers on modern vehicles. Things from location, to speed, to time of day can all be cross-referenced based on the data recovered from the vehicle,” Bob said.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram The couple's blue Honda CR-V was taken by investigators.

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Bob also noted that gathering digital evidence from a modern vehicle can sometimes slow down the process. He explained that much of the work happens on the “electronic side,” which could potentially create mechanical issues that investigators must address before returning the car. “It’s reasonable that if the sheriffs department and FBI took the car and did things to it that might’ve caused unnecessary damage and/or wear and tear, those things need to be fixed prior to returning. There is a reasonableness standard in law-enforcement that has to be maintained, and it’s also the right thing to do,” he added.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Authorities said evidence collection may be causing the delay.