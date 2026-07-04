Savannah Guthrie Sobs About '5 Months of Agony' Since Mom Nancy’s Harrowing Disappearance: 'Bring Her Home'
July 4 2026, Published 10:18 a.m. ET
Savannah Guthrie reflected on the last five months of pain she's suffered since her mom Nancy's disappearance in a new interview.
The Today show host, 54, opened up to KOLD 13 News on July 1 about the 84-year-old's kidnapping from her Tucson, Ariz. home back in February.
“It is five months of agony and unending trauma for our family,” Savannah emotionally said. “There is not a moment that goes by that we aren’t actively trying to find our mom.”
She then thanked the Tucson community “for holding her in their hearts,” and both the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department “for their tireless work” on the investigation.
Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen at Her Home on January 31
“Bring her home," the news anchor sobbed.
Nancy was last seen at her residence on January 31 and was reported missing the next day after she didn't show up for church service.
Several ransom notes were sent to the Guthrie family since February, with an FBI source stating none of them were "genuine."
- Hoda Kotb Shares How Savannah Guthrie's 'Desperation' to Find Missing Mom Is Helping Her Stay Strong: 'God’s Holding Her Hand'
- Will Savannah Guthrie Return to 'Today'? TV Execs 'Can't Imagine' NBC Star 'Would Even Want' to After Mom Nancy's Disappearance
- 'It Is Unbearable': Savannah Guthrie Says She's 'in Agony' Over Mom Nancy's Baffling Disappearance in First Interview
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“The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation. Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy,” the FBI said in a statement earlier this month.
"Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such. This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case. The FBI has and will continue to offer all assistance possible in the investigation — however, local authorities remain the lead," they added.
After Nancy's initial disappearance, Savannah took a hiatus from Today and ultimately came back to the morning show on April 6.
Savannah Guthrie May Take a Hiatus From 'Today'
However, as the search for Nancy continues, recent reports indicated Savannah might take another break from the NBC series.
A source told Rob Shuter for his Substack how NBC executives are preparing for her to step away. “Everyone is deeply worried about Savannah,” an insider said. “She’s showing incredible strength on camera, but every new twist is another emotional blow. No one expects a daughter to carry this kind of heartbreak while hosting live television every morning.”
Savannah's good pal and former Today cohost Hoda Kotb is reportedly on standby and is willingly to come back on air if the Australian native needs to leave once again.
"Hoda didn’t hesitate,” another source noted. “She made it clear she’ll be there the moment she’s needed. This isn’t about replacing Savannah — it’s about protecting a friend. Right now, everyone wants Savannah focused on one thing: finding her mother.”