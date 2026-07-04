Savannah Guthrie Sobs About '5 Months of Agony' Since Mom Nancy’s Harrowing Disappearance: 'Bring Her Home'

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Savannah Guthrie reflected on the last five months of pain she's suffered since her mom Nancy's disappearance in a new interview. The Today show host, 54, opened up to KOLD 13 News on July 1 about the 84-year-old's kidnapping from her Tucson, Ariz. home back in February.

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Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Savannah Guthrie reflected on the last five months of pain she suffered since her mom Nancy's kidnapping.

“It is five months of agony and unending trauma for our family,” Savannah emotionally said. “There is not a moment that goes by that we aren’t actively trying to find our mom.” She then thanked the Tucson community “for holding her in their hearts,” and both the FBI and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department “for their tireless work” on the investigation.

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Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen at Her Home on January 31

Source: NBC Nancy Guthrie vanished from her Tucson, Arizona home.

“Bring her home," the news anchor sobbed. Nancy was last seen at her residence on January 31 and was reported missing the next day after she didn't show up for church service. Several ransom notes were sent to the Guthrie family since February, with an FBI source stating none of them were "genuine."

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Source: @Today/YouTube Savannah Guthrie returned to 'Today' on April 6.

“The FBI and its task force partners have received several ransom notes over the course of this investigation. Some have been deemed to be extortion attempts without legitimacy,” the FBI said in a statement earlier this month. "Other ransom demands may potentially be legitimate and are still being investigated as such. This case continues to be investigated as a kidnapping for ransom case. The FBI has and will continue to offer all assistance possible in the investigation — however, local authorities remain the lead," they added. After Nancy's initial disappearance, Savannah took a hiatus from Today and ultimately came back to the morning show on April 6.

Savannah Guthrie May Take a Hiatus From 'Today'

Source: @Today/YouTube Hoda Kotb is ready to take over for Savannah Guthrie on 'Today' if need be.