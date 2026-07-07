'Today' Show Producers Slammed as 'Heartless' for Forcing Savannah Guthrie to Report on a Missing 70-Year-Old Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance
July 7 2026, Updated 1:36 p.m. ET
Fans are calling out the Today show for enlisting Savannah Guthrie to report on a missing 70-year-old amid the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie.
Savannah read off the story of an elderly man who had been recovered after vanishing on a fishing trip on Monday, July 6.
"A 70-year-old California man who went missing on a fishing trip was found and rescued after a week in rugged terrain," she read.
"Police air-lifted the man out of the remote area in Fresno County over the weekend," Savannah continued. "He was taken to a hospital but his rescuers said he was alert and in good health."
Meanwhile, Savannah's 84-year-old mother is still missing after seemingly being snatched from her Tucson, Ariz. home on February 1.
Pima County Police and the FBI are still searching for Nancy, as few leads have been offered in the months since the elderly grandmother vanished. Savannah and her siblings have offered a $1 million reward for anyone who has information that could lead to the recovery of their mother.
Given the distress of the ongoing search, fans were outraged that the Today show anchor would be forced to report on a story so similar to her own.
'Why Would You Make Her Report on This Story?'
- Savannah Guthrie's Mom's House Declared a 'Crime Scene' After 84-Year-Old Was Allegedly Abducted: Photos
- Savannah Guthrie Cries 'Every Morning' 4 Months After Her Mother Nancy's Mysterious Disappearance: 'It's Always With Me'
- Sheriff in Nancy Guthrie Case Admits Police Are Withholding Information as It'd Be 'Neglectful' and 'Irresponsible' to Share With Public
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"Now, why would you make her report on this story?!?" one outraged viewer demanded on social media, sharing a screengrab of the since-deleted clip.
"This is terrible omg ….. her mom has been gone for months. I hate to say it, but she’s probably already deceased," one person noted.
"That's rough. Forcing Savannah to cover a missing elder rescue while her own mom's case is still open? Zero empathy from the producers," another added.
"Bosses really out here assigning 'missing elderly' stories like it's not your own mom missing. Heartless," a third chimed in.
Immediately after her mother disappeared, Savannah took time off from her post on the Today show to focus on her family and direct her attention toward the search for Nancy.
Savannah returned to the show in April with her mother still nowhere to be found. She has repeatedly spoken out about how difficult this period of time has been for her and her family.
"We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home," she said upon her return on April 6. "It is good to be home. Here we go, ready or not — let’s do the news."
'5 Months of Agony'
On July 1, Savannah told KOLD 13 News she and her family were still in "agony" after months of searching to no avail.
"It is five months of agony and unending trauma for our family,” Savannah said. “There is not a moment that goes by that we aren’t actively trying to find our mom.”
Recent leads suggested that Nancy had already passed, with unconfirmed reports alleging she had been buried across the border in Mexico, though neither police nor amateur sleuths have located her.