'Today' Show Producers Slammed as 'Heartless' for Forcing Savannah Guthrie to Report on a Missing 70-Year-Old Amid Mom Nancy's Disappearance

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Fans are calling out the Today show for enlisting Savannah Guthrie to report on a missing 70-year-old amid the search for her mother, Nancy Guthrie. Savannah read off the story of an elderly man who had been recovered after vanishing on a fishing trip on Monday, July 6. "A 70-year-old California man who went missing on a fishing trip was found and rescued after a week in rugged terrain," she read. "Police air-lifted the man out of the remote area in Fresno County over the weekend," Savannah continued. "He was taken to a hospital but his rescuers said he was alert and in good health."

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Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie's mom, Nancy Guthrie, has been missing since February.

Meanwhile, Savannah's 84-year-old mother is still missing after seemingly being snatched from her Tucson, Ariz. home on February 1. Pima County Police and the FBI are still searching for Nancy, as few leads have been offered in the months since the elderly grandmother vanished. Savannah and her siblings have offered a $1 million reward for anyone who has information that could lead to the recovery of their mother. Given the distress of the ongoing search, fans were outraged that the Today show anchor would be forced to report on a story so similar to her own.

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'Why Would You Make Her Report on This Story?'

Now why would they make her report on this story?!? pic.twitter.com/kZY584NYY9 — jill (@stevienicks420) July 7, 2026 Source: @stevienicks420/X Fans were outraged that Savannah Guthrie would be forced to report on a missing man.

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Source: MEGA,@Savannah Guthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie has been vulnerable about life since Nancy Guthrie went missing.

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"Now, why would you make her report on this story?!?" one outraged viewer demanded on social media, sharing a screengrab of the since-deleted clip. "This is terrible omg ….. her mom has been gone for months. I hate to say it, but she’s probably already deceased," one person noted. "That's rough. Forcing Savannah to cover a missing elder rescue while her own mom's case is still open? Zero empathy from the producers," another added. "Bosses really out here assigning 'missing elderly' stories like it's not your own mom missing. Heartless," a third chimed in.

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Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie took time off from the 'Today' show after her mother disappeared.

Immediately after her mother disappeared, Savannah took time off from her post on the Today show to focus on her family and direct her attention toward the search for Nancy. Savannah returned to the show in April with her mother still nowhere to be found. She has repeatedly spoken out about how difficult this period of time has been for her and her family. "We are so glad you started your week with us, and it is good to be home," she said upon her return on April 6. "It is good to be home. Here we go, ready or not — let’s do the news."

'5 Months of Agony'

Source: MEGA Savannah Guthrie described being in 'agony' since her mother disappeared.