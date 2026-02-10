Nancy Guthrie Investigation Shifts After Ransom Deadline Passes With No Proof of Life

Article continues below advertisement

The investigation into the disappearance of Nancy Guthrie has taken a sobering turn. After a ransom deadline passed without proof of life, experts warned that the demand may have been an elaborate hoax rather than evidence of a kidnapping.

Passed Ransom Deadline

Source: NBC A photo of an alleged suspect was released on February 10.

The supposed abductors had set a 5 p.m. Arizona time deadline on Monday, February 9, reportedly demanding $6 million in Bitcoin for the return of the 84-year-old. When the deadline expired without further communication or consequence, investigators were left reassessing whether the ransom claims were ever legitimate.

An Expert Weighs In

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Experts suggested the alleged ransom may have been a false threat.

Former SWAT team captain Josh Schirard told Daily Mail that the missed deadline signaled a clear shift for law enforcement. "The deadline passing just tells law enforcement we need to close this particular path of investigation and continue putting efforts and resources and assets into the ones that might be more viable," he said.

'This Wasn't Real'

Source: NBC Savannah Guthrie’s desperation was reportedly exploited by opportunists.

No direct line of communication was ever established between the Guthrie family and those claiming responsibility for Nancy's disappearance. As the deadline approached, Savannah Guthrie made a public plea, posting a video on Instagram urging anyone with information to come forward in hopes of bringing her mother home safely. The Today show anchor described the moment as an "hour of desperation." Just days earlier, she had released another video addressing the anonymous figures behind the demand, saying, "We will pay." According to Josh, that desperation may have been exploited by opportunists with no real knowledge of Nancy's whereabouts. "Everyone has questioned the legitimacy and authenticity of these ransom notes and... this just tells us that, okay, this wasn't real," he said.

Not a 'Traditional Kidnapping'

Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram Nancy has been missing since January 31.