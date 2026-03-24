TRUE CRIME NEWS Nancy Guthrie's Neighbor Spills on What Happened the Day Savannah's Mom Went Missing Source: @savannahguthrie/instragram;MEGA Nancy Guthrie's neighbor told true crime podcaster Nancy Grace about bizarre behavior from his dogs on two nights in question. Lesley Abravanel March 24 2026, Published 12:48 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Neighbors of missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today show co-host Savannah Guthrie, reported suspicious activity and dog barking on January 11 and January 31 — two days investigators have been focusing on of late — leading up to her baffling disappearance from her Tucson, Ariz., home. These reports, along with security footage of a suspicious man, might be important to crack the case. Neighbors reported a dog barking and a suspicious vehicle, with investigators analyzing footage from Ring cameras.

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Nancy Guthrie’s neighbor tells @NancyGrace what happened on January 11th and January 31st.



⭕️On both both dates his dogs woke in the middle of the night barking wanting to go outside



-This was not normal for them as they usually sleep through the night. He says it’s hasn’t… pic.twitter.com/rrPtdmx8ZM — True Crime Belieber (@TruCrimeBeliebr) March 23, 2026 Source: @TruCrimeBeliebr/X

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'Bizarre'

Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Savannah Guthrie's mom has been missing since February 1.

The incidents occurred on January 11 and again on January 31, the day she was reported missing, suggesting potential planning by an intruder. Tucson resident Jeff Lamie, who lives four houses down from Nancy, told former prosecutor Nancy Grace on her "Crime Stories" podcast Monday, March 23 — the 51st day of Nancy’s disappearance — that on both dates, his dogs uncharacteristically wanted to go outside, and that was very atypical. Jeff, who told the TV star he would see Nancy when walking their dogs, described the Catalina Foothills neighborhood as "extremely safe" and characterized the abduction as a "bizarre occurrence" and "an anomaly.”

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram The neighbor's dog apparently was acting odd on the night Nancy Guthrie vanished.

"She is a pleasant, wonderful neighbor," he said as he described strange behavior from his dogs on the two nights in question. “Preceding the event, there were evenings when our dogs woke up, which was highly unusual. We don’t know if there was a correlation. The FBI has asked for footage, and all the neighbors have shared camera footage and any recollection they have,” he explained. Jeff explained how his dog was acting oddly a little past 1 a.m.: “The dogs did rouse, and I took them out. There is an image of me on camera. I heard nothing. Dogs can be hypersensitive. We don’t know if there’s a correlation. We shared it. We hope it is of some value.”

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Source: @savannahguthrie/instagram Nancy Grace said the dogs are important in this case.

The podcast host explained how dogs have been crucial, unlikely witnesses in some of the most notorious crimes. "In the O.J. Simpson case, the neighbors heard the dog, Akita, issue a plaintive wail they had never heard the dog do before. This was around the time O.J. was murdering Nicole [Simpson] and Ron [Goldman]," she noted. Jeff said, “It was unusual, and it seldom happens,” referring to his dog waking up at that hour. “We hope it’s of some help. We don’t know.” The legal guru said, “There is no coincidence in criminal law ... So this is becoming more important in my mind because your dogs normally don’t do that. The best witness I ever put on the stand was a dog. Best witness I ever put on the stand.”

Source: mega Nancy Guthrie was last seen arriving home on January 31, after a family dinner.