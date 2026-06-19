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Nancy Guthrie Search Surges in Mexico for Third Time After Anonymous Tip to Volunteer Group

Photo of Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA

A volunteer group in Mexico conducted its third search after receiving an anonymous tip earlier this month.

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June 19 2026, Published 9:53 a.m. ET

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The search for Nancy Guthrie continues as a volunteer group in Mexico conducted its third search for the missing 84-year-old.

Buscando Corazones Nogales, a group dedicated to locating missing people in Mexico, alongside Mexican authorities and college students, embarked on their third search attempt in an area near Nogales, Mexico, on Wednesday, June 17, after claiming to receive an anonymous tip in the case, per KPNX.

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Volunteer Group Embarked on Third Search Attempt in Mexico

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Photo of Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Guthrie was last seen on January 31.

The group headed to Mariposa, a remote area about 5.5 miles southwest of the Mariposa Port of Entry on the Mexico-Arizona border.

Ramona Guadalupe Ayala Ortiz, the group's leader, previously told local news outlet El Imparcial that the group investigated the area and uncovered 25 unmarked graves, but Nancy was not among the remains discovered.

Ortiz claimed a man called her anonymously, giving her directions to search near a stream and under a tree.

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Several Bodies Were Found in the Search for Nancy Guthrie

Photo of An anonymous tip called Nancy Guthrie was buried in an unmarked grave in Mexico.
Source: MEGA

An anonymous tip called Nancy Guthrie was buried in an unmarked grave in Mexico.

"We began exploring this area and found the first four bodies; however, we saw signs that led us to believe there were more people buried there, so we shared information with another group in the city, who recently reported the discovery of several positive cases," she told the outlet.

At the time, Ortiz told the outlet the searches would continue in hopes of finding the remains of other missing persons.

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Nancy Guthrie Was Last Seen on January 31

Photo of Nancy Guthrie was last seen by her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was last seen by her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

The search for Nancy has stretched into its fourth month, with no suspects identified.

Nancy was last seen on January 31 after being dropped off at her Tucson, Ariz., home by her daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

She was reported missing the next day after she failed to appear at a regular church livestream with friends.

A Masked Figure Was Captured on Doorbell Footage

Photo of Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera captured a masked figure outside her home on the day of her disappearance.
Source: MEGA

Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera captured a masked figure outside her home on the day of her disappearance.

Nancy is believed to have been abducted from her home around 1:45 a.m. on February 1 when a masked suspect was spotted on her porch, according to footage captured by her doorbell camera.

Her pacemaker lost connection to her cellphone around 2:30 a.m. that day, suggesting she may have been abducted at that time, as the device was left behind

Viewers recently got a glimpse into how Nancy's daughter, NBC anchor Savannah Guthrie, was holding up behind the news desk during the fourth hour of Today on June 8.

"It's really hard to come back," Savannah said, visibly emotional. "I've been trying so hard to hold it together, and I promise I will."

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