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Savannah Guthrie Struggles to 'Hold It Together' as 'Today' Star Reveals Sad Truth She Tells Her Children About Mother Nancy's Disappearance

Photo of Savannah Guthrie and Nancy Guthrie
Source: MEGA; @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie opened up on how her kids are handling the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie.

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June 8 2026, Published 4:58 p.m. ET

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As the search for Nancy Guthrie enters its fifth month with no suspects, Savannah Guthrie opened up about how she's explaining her mother's disappearance to her two young children.

"Well, I'm working it out, step by step," the Today show anchor, 54, began during the Monday, June 8, broadcast. "There's this famous scripture about you'll soar on wings like eagles, but there's a part of it which says, ‘You'll walk and not grow faint'... there's a time in life when just walking and not growing faint is about as good as it can get. And that's what I feel like I'm doing. I'm trying to walk and not grow faint.”

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Savannah Guthrie 'Cries' Every Day Since Mom Nancy's Disappearance

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Photo of Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 after missing her regular church livestream with friends.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Nancy Guthrie was reported missing on February 1 after missing her regular church livestream with friends.

Savannah's mother was last seen on January 31 after spending the evening with daughter Annie Guthrie and son-in-law Tommaso Cioni.

The NBC anchor, who shares two children with her husband, Michael Feldman, is open about relying heavily on her faith throughout the tragedy, adding, "It's a gift from God that I'm able to do so. But it's always with me. I cry every morning on the way to work, and I cry every morning on the way home. And I'm grateful to have good friends and to be able to come to such a beautiful, joyous and supportive place."

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Savannah Guthrie Reveals How She Talks to Her Children About Nancy's Disappearance

Photo of Savannah Guthrie shares two children with her husband, Michael Feldman.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

Savannah Guthrie shares two children with her husband, Michael Feldman.

While offering words of comfort to others navigating grief, she revealed how she supports her two children – daughter Vale, 11, and son Charley, 9 – through her mother's disappearance.

"Like so many people out there, you can hold all of these things together," she recounted. "I try to tell my kids that too. We can hold our sadness, and we can hold our joy. And if you don't believe it, just watch me."

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Savannah Guthrie Credited the 'Today' Show for Supporting Her

Photo of Savannah Guthrie confessed if she had a different job, she may not have returned.
Source: MEGA

Savannah Guthrie confessed if she had a different job, she may not have returned.

The journalist added, "I've been trying so hard to hold it together, and I promise I will."

Savannah thanked the "family" environment at the Today show for powering her through the tough times.

“If I had any other kind of job, I wouldn't have even tried to come back,” she admitted. “I just felt like, what else should I do? And my mom would have said the same — ‘Honey, just keep going, just keep going.' So, I am.”

The Investigation Remains Ongoing

Photo of A masked intruder was captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera at around 1:45 a.m. on the day of her disappearance.
Source: @savannahguthrie/Instagram

A masked intruder was captured on Nancy Guthrie's doorbell camera at around 1:45 a.m. on the day of her disappearance.

The 84-year-old is believed to have been abducted from her Tucson, Ariz., home around 1:45 a.m. on February 1 when a masked intruder was seen on her porch, according to footage captured by her doorbell camera.

She's believed to have been abducted around 2:30 a.m., when her pacemaker lost connection to her cellphone, which was left behind.

The investigation remains ongoing as no suspects have been identified in the case.

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