Politics Nancy Mace Says Men Started Sending Her 'Gross' Explicit Photos After She Revealed Her Sailor Jerry-Style Tattoos Source: MEGA ; UNSPLASH Rep. Nancy Mace revealed men frequently send her 'nasty' photos in her social media direct messages. Lesley Abravanel Sept. 18 2026, Published 10:50 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) admitted countless men have been sending her NSFW photos via social media after she debuted her numerous tattoos. When a reporter asked if men slide into her DMs to send explicit pictures, Mace responded, "Sometimes, and that's nasty. Don't do that. Don't send me d--- pics. Don't, definitely don't, don't send me any d--- pics. That's gross." The 48-year-old outgoing congresswoman added that she flatly rejects all such messages, stating, "I turn every man down that shows up in my DMs."

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'I Don't Know That I Will Date Again'

Source: MEGA Nancy Mace said she will probably be single for the rest of her life.

Mace joked that her penchant for speaking her mind — which some men find intimidating — means she will likely "be single the rest of my life," and said she's happy that way. “I have my two dogs and cat,” she noted, “and a glass of red wine.” "I turned everybody down. I don't know. I don't know that I'll ever date again. I don't know,” she said. "I know because everything I've been through, I just don't really see. It's tough."

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Source: MEGA Nancy Mace got her Sailor Jerry-style tattoos to 'reclaim' her body after being sexually assaulted.

Mace said she got her Sailor Jerry-style tattoos to "reclaim" her body and process intense personal and professional trauma. She stated that the ink gave her "the pain that I need to feel" to cope with her experiences, calling it a form of healing that worked better for her than therapy. Mace survived a severe trauma during her adolescence, sharing her sexual assault publicly on the South Carolina State House floor during a 2019 abortion debate to successfully advocate for exceptions in cases of rape and incest. Because of her trauma, she became an outspoken defender of the victims of dead child abuser Jeffrey Epstein.

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Nancy Mace Has Been Divorced Twice

Source: MEGA Nancy Mace said she's open to dating a Democrat.

She detailed how dropping out of high school as a teenager was a direct consequence of the emotional trauma surrounding that assault. Mace was married twice and has two children with her last husband, Curtis Jackson, whom she divorced in 2019. She was engaged to software entrepreneur Patrick Bryant in 2022, but the couple broke off their engagement in late 2023. When asked if she, a diehard Republican, would ever date a Democrat, she replied, "Yes, although I just turned one down.”

'I'm Having Too Much Fun'

Source: AP Nancy Mace recently 'went toe to toe with' Lindsay Clancy's lawyer Kevin Reddington.